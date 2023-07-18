Bruins’ Trade Talks Pick Up as Swayman, Frederic Near Arbitration

According to Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, there has been a lack of NHL trade discussions since the start of free agency, aside from ongoing rumors surrounding Erik Karlsson. However, Murphy suggests that things could change for the Boston Bruins as they approach arbitration hearings for Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic. Murphy believes that Bruins’ general manager Don Sweeney may need to trade Derek Forbort or another contract to accommodate new deals for the two restricted free agents.

Both Swayman and Frederic are expected to receive substantial raises after impressive performances last season. Murphy points out that projections from AFP Analytics before free agency had Frederic earning a three-year, $6.8 million contract with a $2.2 million cap hit, while Swayman was projected to earn a two-year, $7.5 million contract with a $3.7 million cap hit. These projections would require the Bruins to make one or possibly two trades to create sufficient salary cap space. Even if the projections are off, it remains unlikely that Sweeney can sign both players within the team’s current cap space of $3.8 million.

Don Sweeney may need to trade someone to accommodate new deals for the two restricted free agents Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman

If Sweeney intends to retain both Matt Grzelcyk and Linus Ullmark — which it sounds like he wants to do based on comments made in a recent media press conference — Murphy wonders if Derek Forbort may become trade bait to free up an additional $3 million in cap space. The challenge lies in determining the market value for a 31-year-old defenseman who has battled injuries in two of the last three seasons and primarily played on the third pairing.

The Bruins Probably Have to Make a Move

This has been a tough off-season for the Bruins who lost nearly every piece they traded for at the NHL Trade Deadline last season and they’re not sure where things stand with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. And, having already traded Taylor Hall to clear cap room, more moves might be coming.

As training camp approaches, the Bruins will need to carefully navigate the salary cap situation to secure deals for Swayman and Frederic. Sweeney may have to make tough decisions regarding trades or other roster adjustments to create the necessary financial flexibility while maintaining a competitive team for the upcoming season.

