Mikael Backlund Hasn’t Totally Ruled Out Extension With Flames

In a recent interview with Expressen (translated into English via Google translate), Mikael Backlund, a veteran player for the Calgary Flames who is rumored to be concerned about sticking with the organization, expressed his willingness to return for the upcoming season. While there have been reports suggesting that Backlund is unlikely to sign another contract with the Flames, his comments indicate that he has not completely ruled out the possibility of staying with the team.
Backlund, who has been with the Flames for 14 seasons, acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club. He stated, “I’m ready to come back and play the season, and if it goes great, I might want to extend after the season. If it doesn’t go well, we’ll see what happens.” These remarks come amidst rumors that the organization is considering trading Backlund to avoid losing him as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.
The Swedish forward emphasized that a lot has happened in the past year, leading him to adopt a wait-and-see approach regarding his future with the Flames. In a previous interview with Expressen in June, Backlund also mentioned that the possibility of becoming the team captain could make staying with the club more appealing to him.
Furthermore, Backlund expressed his confidence in the Flames’ new general manager, Craig Conroy, and coach, Ryan Huska. He praised Huska’s coaching abilities, citing their previous experience together during Backlund’s time in juniors in Kelowna.
Is Backlund More Likely to Stay or Go?
While Backlund’s comments do not provide a definitive answer about his long-term future with the Flames, they indicate that he remains open to different possibilities. Fans will have to wait and see how the upcoming season unfolds and how Backlund’s performance on the ice may influence his decision regarding contract extensions or a potential departure from the organization.
How the Flames do and what they are thinking about heading into the NHL Trade Deadline could be the real tipping point in his decision process.
Next: Bruins’ Trade Talks Pick Up as Swayman, Frederic Near Arbitration
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Bruins’ Trade Talks Pick Up as Swayman, Frederic Near Arbitration
Don Sweeney may need to trade someone or more than one player to create...
-
Nashville Predators/ 1 day ago
Ryan O’Reilly Reveals Big Factor In Choice to Leave Maple Leafs
Ryan O'Reilly confirms rumors about why he left Toronto and the Maple Leafs to...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Sabres Among Teams Who Showed Interest in Noah Hanifin Trade
Interest in a trade for Noah Hanifin has resurfaced, with the Buffalo Sabres showing...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Have Potential for Big Splashes at All Three Key Positions
According to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, the Edmonton Oilers are expected to keep...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
William Nylander Trade Talk: The Weight of an Unsigned Season
William Nylander's contract uncertainty creates mounting pressure as the upcoming season approaches in Toronto.
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 4 days ago
Canadiens Wait on Trades Involving 2 Players They Want to Deal
The Montreal Canadiens are actively exploring the possibility of making trades this offseason in...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov Requested Trade, Says GM MacLellan
GM Brian MacLellan confirms Evgeny Kuznetsov's trade request while discussing potential deals for the...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Flyers Place Tony DeAngelo on Waivers, First Player Bought Out Twice
Philadelphia Flyers exercise a second buyout window, waive Tony DeAngelo in an effort to...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Nylander a Critical Part of Any Maple Leafs and Sharks Trade Talks
Trade rumors link William Nylander and Erik Karlsson, but the Maple Leafs' involvement seems...
-
Featured/ 5 days ago
Patrick Kane Taking Risky, Atypical Approach to Free Agency
Patrick Kane’s future in the NHL remains uncertain as he enters free agency for...