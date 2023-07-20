NHL Insider Says a Flames Key Pending UFA Is Being Traded

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, of the three big names that could be on the trade block out of Calgary, the Flames are holding out hope on two players, understanding that the ship has certainly sailed on one. Friedman noted, while speaking with NHL Network: “Well, I think the key thing here is, the two guys they prioritized were (Elias) Lindholm and (Noah) Hanifin. They’re not going to able to sign Hanifin I don’t believe. Unless he changes his mind, he’s going to be traded.”
Regarding other players, the Flames discussed the possibility of Mikael Backlund being traded to Colorado, but the deal didn’t materialize. Recent comments by Backlund suggest he’s open to sticking with the Flames for the upcoming season and then will re-evaluate his situation. He might still test free agency, making him a name that will stay in the rumor mill, but the Flames are hopeful he’ll elect to stick around.
Meanwhile, Elias Lindholm is the key piece in all of this. Until his situation is resolved, the Flames have to consider the possibility he won’t be back. Prepared to go as high as $9 million per season to retain him, but that might not be enough to keep him with the team past this coming season. As such, it will likely trigger a flurry of trade speculation, potentially affecting other teams’ decisions in the market.
Hanifin Is the Player To Watch, Time Will Tell On Everyone Else
There have been plenty of rumors linking Hanifin to teams like the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres. Nothing yet has materialized, but the buzz is he will be moved before the start of the season. Part of this could be that teams are waiting on the Erik Karlsson shoe to drop, even if that deal should have little bearing on Hanifin’s value.
Meanwhile, defensemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov are also attracting interest from other teams, making them intriguing prospects in potential trade discussions.
