Alex Galchenyuk Issues Apology, Reason For Outburst Revealed

Alex Galchenyuk issued an apology on Tuesday and notified fans that he is entering the NHL/NHLPA’s player assistance program, looking to seek help for his issues, ones that cost him his job with the Arizona Coyotes, and has potentially seen him play his last game in the NHL. He noted, that he was ashamed of his “deeply disrespectful and despicable behavior” during last week’s arrest and that he knows he let everyone down.

In a statement released both publicly and then in a separate letter to the Arizona Coyotes, Galchenyuk apologized. He noted, “My actions after drinking alcohol were not representative of who I am, but I must take responsibility for them and I hope to one day be able to show you that I am a better person than who you sadly encountered last week.” It was July 9 that he was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, for a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the Arizona Coyotes terminating his contract just 13 days after signing him as a free agent.

Galchenyuk added when addressing the officers he targeted: “What all of you do, putting your lives on the line to protect and serve others, is nothing short of selfless and heroic. I appreciate and respect each of you and I want you to know I will work on myself every day with the goal of one day being able to make amends and to try to earn your forgiveness.”

Galchenyuk also sent a separate letter to the Coyotes organization and its fans, calling his behavior “deeply offensive, uncalled for, horrendous, embarrassing, disrespectful, and just plain awful.”

He added, “I am beyond embarrassed and disappointed with myself and I feel awful for everyone I have let down.” Noting that his family is counting on him to be better, the Coyotes and the amazing Coyotes fans deserve better, and “the brave police officers who risk their lives to keep us safe deserve better.”

Why Did Galchenyuk Snap?

Outside of alcohol playing a huge factor, EPSN’s Greg Wyshynski reported that part of what might have caused Galchenyuk’s outburst was family troubles. He writes that sources have revealed that Alex Galchenyuk received misguided advice allowing his then-fiancée to accompany him to Finland for the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship. However, upon returning to the United States, his fiancée, who had overstayed her visa, was subsequently deported to Canada.” Galchenyuk was devastated and felt personally responsible. “The couple has not been able to live together for over a year, and Galchenyuk was hopeful that his new contract with the Coyotes would allow for the couple to begin planning their life together in the United States.”

Next: 7 Reasons Nick Robertson Makes Maple Leafs 2023-24 Lineup