Ryan O’Reilly Reveals Big Factor In Choice to Leave Maple Leafs

Essentially confirming what new Maple Leafs’ GM Brad Treliving said when he spoke to media and said “Sometimes playing in your hometown is a ‘thing'”, Ryan O’Reilly recently shed light on his decision to sign a four-year, $18 million contract with the Nashville Predators in free agency. Addressing speculation that his departure from the Toronto Maple Leafs had a lot to do with not wanting to play in Toronto, while speaking on TSN 1050’s First Up, O’Reilly confirmed that playing in the intense spotlight of Toronto was indeed a factor in his choice to move on.
Although he emphasized that the decision wasn’t solely based on the spotlight, O’Reilly acknowledged the unique nature of Toronto and expressed his preference for a different environment. He recognized the many positive aspects of playing for the Maple Leafs, praising the team and their offseason acquisitions, which he believes will position them as strong contenders. However, he felt that a change of scenery was ultimately best for him. He said, “It wasn’t the ultimate decision there. I think so many things come into play, but yeah I think that is a factor as well.” He added, “It is different. It is something I did enjoy for the time there but I just felt it was better to be somewhere else.”
O’Reilly spoke highly of the organization and the city itself. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play for the “Yankees of the NHL” and appreciated the experience of representing his home province of Ontario and playing for his friends’ favorite team.
O’Reilly’s Stint in Toronto Wasn’t a Long One
O’Reilly’s tenure with the Maple Leafs began on February 18 as part of a trade that also brought Noel Acciari to Toronto. Acciari signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins and O’Reilly with the Predators. To say that trade didn’t work out for the Maple Leafs would be an understatement.
For O’Reilly, he got a cool experience and he’s now where he wants to be. He’ll begin a new chapter with the Predators, and will try to make them the competitive team he thinks they can be. He believes they have the potential to contend for championships.
