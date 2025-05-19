New York Islanders
Brendan Shanahan a Potential President Candidate for Islanders
Brendan Shanahan’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is unclear, could he wind up with the New York Islanders?
The New York Islanders’ ongoing front office restructuring could see a major shakeup, with Brendan Shanahan emerging as a candidate for the team’s president of hockey operations role, rather than the general manager position.
With rumors circulating around the Toronto Maple Leafs, the future of Shanahan with the organization is uncertain. Meanwhile, the Islanders are actively searching for an executive to take over following Lou Lamoriello’s departure. Shanahan has never served as a GM, but with his contract expiring and his executive experience with the Leafs, where he held the title of team president since 2014, he is becoming a contender to oversee hockey operations on Long Island.
According to recent reports, the Islanders have interviewed several candidates for the GM role, including former general managers Marc Bergevin and Jarmo Kekäläinen, as well as Tampa Bay Lightning assistant GM Mathieu Darche. However, whether any are in line for the GM and president titles is unclear.
There’s speculation that Shanahan may want a fresh start following a disappointing playoff history with the Leafs, and the Islanders might offer a chance to leave Toronto before Toronto tells Shanahan to go.
Will the Islanders Try to Lure Shanahan In?
A high-profile hire like Shanahan, paired with a capable GM beneath him, could provide the Islanders with a serious energy boost heading into the summer. It’s already going to be a big offseason as the Isles won the draft lottery and will select first overall.
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff noted this week that Bergevin has received a second interview with the Islanders, calling the process “detailed” and ongoing. Sources indicate the GM search has narrowed to a “two-horse race” between Bergevin and Darche.
Shanahan’s contract with Toronto expires on June 30, and if the Leafs are thinking about moving pieces around and making changes at the top, Shanahan could be as good as gone. The door may swing open for Shanahan to make the jump—and perhaps build something even bigger with the Islanders.
Next: Suprising Source Hints Retirement for Oilers’ Corey Perry Imminent
More News
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Maple Leafs Will Engage in Talks About Auston Matthews Trade
Will the Toronto Maple Leafs hold discussions about trading Auston Matthews this summer? One...
-
NHL News/ 19 hours ago
Mitch Marner Meltdown Signals End of Era with Maple Leafs
Mitch Marner had a meltdown in Game 7 as the Maple Leafs lost to...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Mark Scheifele Shows Incredible Courage in Emotional Loss to Stars
Mark Scheifele showed incredible courage to play in Game 6 for the Winnipeg Jets...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
‘Hasn’t Enjoyed This Kind of Depth in a Long Time’, Oilers Have More Options
The Edmonton Oilers boast impressive depth in the 2025 playoffs and they have several...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Matthew Knies’ Game 7 Status Update After Injury vs Panthers
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthews Knies suffered an injury setback in Game 6, will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Questions Remain for Oilers Ahead of Western Finals Matchup
The Edmonton Oilers face many questions going into their third Western Conference Finals appearance...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
Panthers Coach Maurice Explains Why Team Is “Really Unusual”
Head coach praises the unique bond inside the Panthers’ locker room, citing a tightly-knit...
-
New York Rangers/ 3 days ago
Scribe Suggests Rangers Land Big Ticket UFA with Lowball Signing
Could the New York Rangers sign Brock Boeser to a discounted deal this summer?...
-
Dallas Stars/ 3 days ago
“My Face Hurts”: Scheifele After Video Hints Wasn’t Sucker Punched
Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele say his face hurts after taking a sucker punch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
‘Let’s Quit with Talk of McDavid Maybe Leaving Oilers’, Says Scribe
Now that Ken Holland is the GM of the Kings, some fans are having...