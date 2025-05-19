Brendan Shanahan a Potential President Candidate for Islanders

The New York Islanders’ ongoing front office restructuring could see a major shakeup, with Brendan Shanahan emerging as a candidate for the team’s president of hockey operations role, rather than the general manager position.

With rumors circulating around the Toronto Maple Leafs, the future of Shanahan with the organization is uncertain. Meanwhile, the Islanders are actively searching for an executive to take over following Lou Lamoriello’s departure. Shanahan has never served as a GM, but with his contract expiring and his executive experience with the Leafs, where he held the title of team president since 2014, he is becoming a contender to oversee hockey operations on Long Island.

According to recent reports, the Islanders have interviewed several candidates for the GM role, including former general managers Marc Bergevin and Jarmo Kekäläinen, as well as Tampa Bay Lightning assistant GM Mathieu Darche. However, whether any are in line for the GM and president titles is unclear.

There’s speculation that Shanahan may want a fresh start following a disappointing playoff history with the Leafs, and the Islanders might offer a chance to leave Toronto before Toronto tells Shanahan to go.

Will the Islanders Try to Lure Shanahan In?

A high-profile hire like Shanahan, paired with a capable GM beneath him, could provide the Islanders with a serious energy boost heading into the summer. It’s already going to be a big offseason as the Isles won the draft lottery and will select first overall.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff noted this week that Bergevin has received a second interview with the Islanders, calling the process “detailed” and ongoing. Sources indicate the GM search has narrowed to a “two-horse race” between Bergevin and Darche.

Shanahan’s contract with Toronto expires on June 30, and if the Leafs are thinking about moving pieces around and making changes at the top, Shanahan could be as good as gone. The door may swing open for Shanahan to make the jump—and perhaps build something even bigger with the Islanders.

