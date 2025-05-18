Source Reveals Why Rick Tocchet Passed on Bruins Coaching Job

Rick Tocchet is now the head coach the Philadelphia Flyers, but the Flyers weren’t the only team trying to hire him to go behind their bench. The Boston Bruins were reportedly interested in Tocchet, but it is being said that Tocchet declined interest in the head coaching vacancy due to concerns about the long-term stability of the team’s front office.

Specifically, the future of general manager Don Sweeney had Tocchet uneasy, which included Sweeney’s propensity to fire coaches and make them the scapegoat for poor roster decisions.

Rick Tocchet turned down the Bruins coaching job

According to a report by RG Media’s Jimmy Murphy, Tocchet was wary of taking on the role vacated by Jim Montgomery—who was dismissed on November 19, 2024—because of Sweeney’s uncertain contract status and his history of firing head coaches. Sweeney is entering the final year of his current deal, which raised red flags for Tocchet about job security and organizational direction.

“His concern with Boston was that the GM maybe has 1-2 years left,” a source close to Tocchet told RG. Another source said something similar, adding, “He was concerned for two reasons—Sweeney’s status and Sweeney’s track record with his head coaches.”

Sweeney Has a History of Firing Really Good Coaches

Sweeney has dismissed three head coaches as Bruins GM, including two in the past three seasons. Bruce Cassidy and Jim Montgomery were considered excellent coaches and their firings came as a surprise to many. These coaches performed well before being let go and many fans and analysts in Boston believe that it’s Sweeney and Cam Neely who should go, not the several coaches who have fallen on the sword when things don’t go as planned.

In general, Sweeney has been questioned as a suitable GM. He makes interesting decisions at the NHL Draft, he makes bold trades, and gambles in free agency, and then he fires coaches when the Bruins struggle. This past season, Sweeney traded the face of the franchise in Brad Marchand for next to no return.

Tocchet, who won the Jack Adams Award in 2023–24 after a strong season with the Vancouver Canucks, became a free agent on April 29, 2025, when he chose to leave an organization loaded with drama. Going to Boston wouldn’t have put him with an organization that seems to have it all figured out. Concerns over how the front office operates make Boston a team that the league watches, and often for the wrong reasons.

It’s no wonder Tocchet wasn’t keen to include himself in all of that.

