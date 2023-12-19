BetMGM and NHL Extend Partnership on Multi-Year Deal

BetMGM, a prominent sports betting and iGaming operator, has solidified its ties with the National Hockey League (NHL®) through a multi-year North American partnership extension. The announcement, made today, underscores the ongoing collaboration between BetMGM and the NHL, reinforcing BetMGM’s position as an Official Sports Betting and Gaming Partner of the league.
“Our partnership extension with the NHL is a winner,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. He adds, “It enables us to enhance the BetMGM product and offer our fans unforgettable experiences built around the game they love.” Finally, he noted:
“The NHL is more thrilling than ever – a symphony of athleticism, teamwork, and skill on skates. We look forward to bringing our customers exceptional live experiences and delighting with new in-app content for BetMGM.”
As part of this extended partnership, BetMGM is set to elevate the fan experience by introducing specialized VIP offerings. Hockey aficionados can look forward to exclusive and tailored experiences that promise to enhance their engagement with the sport. The partnership goes beyond mere sponsorship, aiming to immerse fans in a world of unique privileges and interactions.
BetMGM’s creative integration with the NHL doesn’t stop there. The operator is gearing up to utilize NHL imagery to craft team and League-branded casino games.
Not Everyone Loves the BetMGM and NHL News
The extension between the two parties has left some fans displeased. Aligning with sports betting companies raises concerns about the NHL’s decisions. While money is a factor, the perceived dangers of widespread sports betting, especially its allure, are troubling to many. Some believe the NHL can thrive without such partnerships.
This discussion arises not long after the suspension of Ottawa Senators’ Shane Pinto for 41 games due to involvement in sports gambling.
