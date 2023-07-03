Flyers Sign a Mentor, Ink Veteran D-Man Marc Staal to 1-Yr Deal

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced the signing of veteran defenseman Marc Staal to a one-year contract worth $1.1 million. Staal, known for his experience and depth on the blue line, is expected to contribute to the Flyers’ efforts may be a temporary fill-in, with a high likelihood he’s traded by this upcoming season’s NHL Trade Deadline.

DONE DEAL: We have signed defenseman Marc Staal to a one-year, $1.1 million contract. https://t.co/QKORGSnCvj — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 3, 2023

Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere expressed the team’s desire to add a veteran presence while also allowing opportunities for the organization’s young players to showcase their skills. The acquisition of Staal reunites him, at the age of 36, with his former coach John Tortorella, under whom he played throughout Tortorella’s tenure with the New York Rangers. As a trusted veteran leader, Staal will now join the rebuilding Flyers team. Once he helps get the younger players accustomed to the NHL, his low-cost contract may be shopped, seeing as the Flyers are not expected to be playoff contenders.

In terms of playing time, Staal is likely to compete for minutes on the third defensive pairing alongside fellow veteran Nick Seeler. He will also face competition from promising young players such as Yegor Zamula, Emil Andrae, and Adam Ginning.

Staal Brings an Impressive Resume With Him

During the 2022-23 season, Staal recorded 15 points (3 goals, 12 assists) and accumulated 43 penalty minutes in all 82 games for the Florida Panthers. Notably, he was one of only six players on the team to participate in every game of the regular season, and he also played in all 21 Stanley Cup Playoff contests as the Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, ultimately losing to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Throughout his 16-season NHL career, which included stints with the New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, and Florida Panthers from 2007 to 2023, Staal has accumulated 229 points (52 goals, 177 assists) and 523 penalty minutes in 1,101 games.

