On a night when a lot of people were thinking about the Boeser Family, Brock Boeser was almost a healthy scratch. Boeser and his loved ones have been through a lot and it was Hockey Fights Cancer night for the team and the forward. That he wasn’t about to get into a game that meant a lot to him was a hard pill to swallow. He ultimately did play and scored the game-tying goal, but the first decision to hold him out of the lineup is something he’ll likely not soon forget.
Boeser said after the game, “It was a very important game for me and my family, so when I came in this morning and my name wasn’t on the whiteboard it hurt – it hurt bad.”
While the timing was certainly questionable, his being made a healthy scratch wasn’t shocking. He’s struggled, as have other Canucks players, and head coach Bruce Boudreau was trying to send a message. “Tough love is tough love,” Boudreau said. He added a number of players could have been in this spot, but he believed Boeser had the ability to be much better.
During Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts segment Elliotte Friedman noted, “The team’s not commenting and his representatives aren’t commenting, but from what we understand, Boeser’s representatives have been given permission to talk to other teams about a potential move.” He adds, “Now, Boeser has been struggling. Obviously, he’s got to play better but I think there’s coming to a realization here that maybe it, is time to explore this.” Ron MacLean responded with, “That’s news” as if to say, this was a big development.
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period writes, “Following up on @FriedgeHNIC’s report earlier on Brock Boeser’s reps having permission to speak with other clubs: It’s my understanding part of the reasoning is Boeser and his camp would welcome a change of scenery.”
And, despite Boeser potentially having been on the trade blocks before… this is big. Boeser is clearly unhappy with the Canucks and the Canucks seem unhappy with what he’s been able to produce since being given a healthy extension. There should be some leeway given to the player considering what he’s been through personally, but the Canucks (or at least Boudreau) appear to have run out of patience. And, if Boeser doesn’t like it, the team has said he’s welcome to try and find another option.
Boeser has two more seasons after this one on his current contract that pays him $6.65 million per season. He’s got four goals and 15 points in 18 games.
