Is Canucks’ Andrei Kuzmenko Playing Himself Out of Vancouver?

Rick Dhaliwal is reporting that agent Dan Milstein and his client, forward Andrei Kuzmenko aren’t sure what the winger will be worth on his next contract. What they do know is that he’s playing his way into a very nice contract. While most eyes are on Bo Horvat’s contract situation in Vancouver, Kuzmenko has quietly gotten off to a fantastic start this season, leading all rookies in points. He’s built great chemistry with his two linemates (Elias Pettersson and Ilya Mikheyev) and he’s on pace for a 40-goal season.
The question now might be, is he playing so well that he’s playing himself out of a contract the Canucks can afford?
The pending UFA is in an interesting situation with the Canucks. He’s making $950K on a deal that he’s outplaying in a major way. He’ll have the option to seek out the best deal this summer and while there’s already been talk he’ll want to stay in Vancouver and he loves playing with Pettersson, if he’s going to be offered big money by another team, can the Canucks really afford him?
Kuzmenko’s agent noted, “No clue to be honest when it comes to a number. Just proud of him. It’s been a long road to get him to NHL. Andrei deserves every bit of it through hard work and dedication.” That kind of comment seems to suggest that the player and his agent know opportunities to cash in big don’t come around all that often. It might be their mentality to see what the market is offering before committing long-term to the Canucks, a team that has waited on signing other players and things are still very much in limbo when it comes to Horvat.
Could the Canucks Get an Offer Too Good to Pass Up?
All the while, teams will be calling Vancouver and offering a nice package of prospects and picks for Kuzmenko before the deadline, especially if they feel he’s open to signing long-term. As a rental, he’s ideal at his price tag and if the Canucks are rebuilding, Kuzmenko at 26 isn’t a young player.
There’s also a bit of a risk in giving him big money one year after his first season in the NHL. Were he to sign an eight-year deal, he’s old enough now that some of those years risk coming as his production starts to decrease. That he’s got no history in the league might also be a concern for Vancouver and if there’s any doubt that he’ll repeat this performance, they might want to sell high on the player.
The Canucks aren’t exactly swimming in cash after giving Miller and Quinn Hughes huge deals. They also have to decide on what’s next for Horvat. Can they afford everyone? If they want to undergo a successful rebuild the Canucks will need to trade players. But, is Andrei Kuzmenko the one exception the team should try to hold onto?
Next: Exactly One Year Ago, Maple Leafs’ Matt Murray Cleared Waivers
5 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Looking to Add Missing Element to Their Lineup
The Edmonton Oilers might feel like they're missing an element from their lineup and...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Loss of Ehlers Could Force Winnipeg Jets to NHL Trade Market
It's not clear what's ailing Nikolaj Ehlers or how long he'll be out for...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Are the Senators Interested in Bringing Back Erik Karlsson?
Are the Ottawa Senators among the teams that might be showing an interest in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Oilers Being Linked to Tarasenko and Blues By TSN Analyst
Mike Johnson of TSN notes that Vladimir Tarasenko might be a great fit for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Wayne Gretzky Steeps High Praise On Oilers’ G Stuart Skinner
Wayne Gretzky had a lot of positive things to say about Edmonton Oilers' goaltender...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Three Maple Leafs’ Takeaways in 4-2 Loss to Penguins & Salming
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night. What were...
-
A Lot Of Buzz in St. Louis About a Ryan O’Reilly Trade
There are rumors out of St. Louis that the Blues might be seriously considering...
-
Insider Lists Five Potential Goalie Trade Options for Maple Leafs
Frank Seravalli listed five potential trade options the Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking...
-
Ryan Reynolds Confirms He’s Trying to Buy Ottawa Senators
Actor Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that he is interested in purchasing the Ottawa Senators...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 weeks ago
Draisaitl Calls Out Oilers For Inability to Stop Goals Against
Leon Draisaitl is calling out his Oilers’ teammates (including himself) for their inability to...
Pingback: 5 Eastern Conference Teams Already NHL Trade Deadline Buyers
Pingback: Avalanche Sign Galchenyuk to 2-Year Contract - NHL Trade Talk
Pingback: Avalanche Sign Galchenyuk থেকে 2-বছরের চুক্তি - NHL ট্রেড টক - sposnews
Pingback: Avalanche Indication Galchenyuk to 1-Year Agreement | Gems Hockey
Pingback: Avalanche Sign Galchenyuk to 1-Year Contract - NEW Sport