Are the Oilers Prepared to Demote Jack Campbell to the AHL?

The Edmonton Oilers will likely move Stuart Skinner into the starting role and place newly-signed Jack Campbell in a backup slot until he finds his game. That said, there is some growing concern in Edmonton that Campbell might not actually find his game, in Edmonton. The former Toronto Maple Leafs’ and Los Angeles Kings’ netminder has been awful since joining the Oilers and while he seems to be a great guy and a wonderful teammate, something is off and the pressure is mounting. The only reason there isn’t more pressure is because of the way Skinner is performing.

Should Campbell continue to struggle and lose games, even as the backup, more notable steps might need to be taken. Among the speculation is that the team might be considering demoting Campbell to the AHL. This hasn’t been discussed publicly by the organization and there’s no confirmation GM Ken Holland is officially contemplating this kind of move, but it might be inevitable and there’s some logic behind such a decision.

Would sending Jack Campbell to the AHL benefit the Edmonton Oilers?!



Campbell & the Pacific Division goalies discussed on the latest DFO Rundown with @JasonGregor & @frank_seravalli



🍎: https://t.co/lCjN8pZ6Fc

🟢: https://t.co/qDsSBlNwUm pic.twitter.com/WCxIi1YeDi — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) December 2, 2022

Jason Gregor and Frank Seravalli discussed this question on a recent DFO Rundown show and Gregor seemed to be OK with the idea. He notes, “What optics are you going to change by sending him down to the American Hockey League? Nothing! You’re basically saying, he’s got to find his game, the only way to find his game is play.”

Related: 5 Western Conference Teams Already NHL Trade Deadline Buyers

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman believes a major decision may need to be made and also suggested this could be an idea. Friedman argued that Campbell tends to beat himself up a lot, especially with the media. When he’s not good, he comes out and says it and you immediately feel bad for how much pressure he’s placing on himself. He said the Oilers need to find a way to get him his confidence back and also suggested that going down to the AHL isn’t too big a stretch. He argued the L.A. Kings did something similar with Cal Petersen earlier in the week.

The Pros and Cons of Demoting Campbell

Here’s the issue with this idea. First, it could crush an already fragile goaltender. If he’s struggling to feel good about himself, demoting him might only make him feel worse. Campbell is not likely to cause a stink over it, but it will be a hard pill to swallow. Second, if he struggles in the AHL, who knows what that does to his confidence?

Jack Campbell Edmonton Oilers is having a hard time finding his game in the NHL

At the same time, Campbell does need to find his game and it’s possible he’s not going to do so in the NHL. Friedman argued that no team will dare claim him from the waiver wire when you look at his contract and the cost associated with taking him on. For the Oilers, this is a relatively risk-free option to both send a message and give him an opportunity to play against lesser competition and gain some confidence.

The Oilers can’t afford to play Campbell is he doesn’t have it. Every win counts and the team isn’t much above the .500 mark on the season. With key injuries playing a role in the team’s overall success, there will be games where the team needs their goaltender to steal one for them. Skinner seems capable of doing so but Campbell looks to be the kind of goalie that if you put him in there, he could actually cost you a game you had a chance of winning.

Next: Boeser Told to He’s Welcome to Seek Trade Out of Vancouver