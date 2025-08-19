Boston Bruins
Blues Bring Former Bruins, Oilers Star Milan Lucic to Camp on PTO
Veteran forward Milan Lucic will attend Blues training camp on a professional tryout after completing the NHL’s Player Assistance Program.
The St. Louis Blues confirmed Tuesday that veteran winger Milan Lucic will attend training camp on a professional tryout agreement (PTO), giving the 37-year-old a chance to extend his NHL career. Lucic has an extensive NHL resume, including two stops in Boston, a tour in Edmonton, Calgary, and Los Angeles.
We've signed Milan Lucic to a professional tryout.
He last suited up for the Boston Bruins in 2023-24 under then-coach and current Blues bench boss Jim Montgomery. He appeared in just four games, recording two assists. He stepped away from the team and later entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program after domestic violence allegations by his wife. He has since been reinstated by the league.
Back in August of 2024, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported Lucic had resumed training during the offseason with hopes of getting another NHL opportunity.
The Vancouver native carries a lengthy résumé. Over 1,177 career regular-season games, Lucic has tallied 233 goals, 353 assists (586 points), and 1,301 penalty minutes. Known for his size and physical edge, he was a key part of Boston’s 2011 Stanley Cup run, posting 12 points in 25 playoff games that spring. It would be surprising to see him make a team given his lack of production in his last NHL season. Stranger things have happened.
For St. Louis, the PTO represents a low-risk look at whether the power forward still has enough left to contribute in a bottom-six role.
Training camp will determine if Lucic earns a full contract with the Blues.
