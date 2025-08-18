Oilers Linked to European Forward, But No Deal Emerged

After signing David Tomasek to come in and try to add depth to the forward corps this season, the Edmonton Oilers also reportedly considered adding another European forward. That forward was Patrik Puistola, a 23-year-old winger currently playing with Örebro HK in the SHL.

Ultimately, no deal came together, but Puistoal acknowledged in a recent interview with Nerikes Allehanda’s David Hellsing that he was aware of speculation tying him to Edmonton.

“It was never close to anything like that,” the Finnish forward said.

Puistola was initially drafted in the third round by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2019. When the Oilers couldn’t get on the same page with Jesse Puljujarvi, they decided to move him in a trade. His NHL rights were later traded to the Hurricanes in 2023. Puistola didn’t progress to the point the Oilers considered bringing him in. Their rights on the player expired, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The #Oilers have acquired forward Patrik Puistola from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Jesse Puljujarvi.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 28, 2023

Puistola Raised His Profile And Got the Oilers’ Attention

After a strong campaign with Örebro and an impressive showing for Finland at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he scored four goals, Puistola got Edmonton’s attention. He, once again, became a player the Oilers thought could help, as they did when they traded for him in the first place.

It appears the Oilers ultimately decided not to pursue Puistola, but the winger remains a name to watch. With his continued development, it will be intriguing to see if another NHL club makes a move.

