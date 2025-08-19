Bruins, Oilers Rumored to Talk Small Trade That Could Turn Big

The Edmonton Oilers could be exploring a potential trade with the Boston Bruins involving former first-round pick Fabian Lysell, according to hockey analyst Dominic Tiano. Selected 21st overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, Lysell was once considered a pure offensive talent with Top-6 potential. However, after three AHL seasons with declining point production and no NHL debut for Boston, the Bruins may be willing to move him.

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal transcribed comments in a recent podcast that included, “Rumours are swirling the Bruins may be dangling Lysell in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers… Dominic Tiano suggested in my Discord (digital chat) that the Bruins and the Oilers have been in conversations.”

Staples isn’t denying the report, or necessarily doubting the validity of the source. That said, he’s not sure the trade makes sense for the Oilers.

Lysell’s development has been uneven. Boston coach Joe Sacco praised his 200-foot game and off-puck play but also emphasized the need for him to develop more as a complete player. While still young, unfortunately, Lysell’s size and role could be redundant for the Oilers, who already have similar forwards in Ike Howard, Matt Savoie, and Andrew Mangiapane.

Could This Turn Into a Much Bigger Trade?

What might be the most interesting part of this rumor is the potential that a small trade could turn big. Staples notes that possible trade scenarios discussed by the Bruins Diehards podcast include sending Lysell in exchange for prospects like Savoie or Vasily Podkolzin. As part of the package, Edmonton could also include someone like Beau Akey or Quinn Hutson, while getting Boston’s AHL goalie Michael DiPietro back in a larger deal.

Clearly, all of this is just talk and there isn’t anything imminent. However, the Bruins and Oilers seemed to be loosely linked in trade rumors this off-season and there might be something here. Whether it happens during the off-season or gets revisited during the season, this could be a storyline worth watching.

