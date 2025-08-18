Ekholm Left Waiting?: Oilers’ Focus Reportedly on Young D-Man

With Evan Bouchard’s new $10.5 million AAV deal setting the tone on Edmonton’s blue line, the Oilers now face tough choices on which defenseman to prioritize next. Two names stand out: Jake Walman and Mattias Ekholm.

Oilers Nation contributor and Sports 1440 host Jason Gregor suggested Walman should be first in line for an extension, citing the importance of locking in his potential upside. “I’d sign Walman first as he’s younger,” Gregor said, while noting that Ekholm’s future depends on how well he recovers from past injuries. The veteran Swede will be 36 when his next contract kicks in, making term and dollars riskier for Edmonton.

Fellow Oilers Nation writers chimed in as well. Liam Horrobin agreed with Gregor, stressing that Walman’s age and room for growth should outweigh Ekholm’s experience in negotiations. Zach Laing agreed, adding that Walman should be taken care of now, while Ekholm’s situation could be revisited next summer.

Oilers Mattias Ekholm: NHL Trade Talk

Even Baggedmilk, who emphasized his respect for Ekholm’s leadership, leaned toward Walman. “That’s not to say I don’t want Ekholm back, but we also don’t know how healthy he is after that groin injury,” he said.

The One Exception to Signing Walman First

**Author’s Note:

This one is obvious, one condition. Get Walman signed, unless Ekholm comes to the team and offers a significant discount to stay. If the veteran D-man realizes that he loves where he’s at and that he’d prefer not risking being squeezed out of a tight cap situation, should he say ‘Let’s do two or three years at $4 million per’, I would sign that deal quickly if I’m Edmonton.

The good news is that, for the Oilers, the decision looks less like an either-or, and more like a matter of timing—and Walman appears to have the edge.

