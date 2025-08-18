Edmonton Oilers
Ekholm Left Waiting?: Oilers’ Focus Reportedly on Young D-Man
Speculation is the Oilers could lock up Jake Walman before veteran Mattias Ekholm, with age and injury concerns shaping the team’s decision.
With Evan Bouchard’s new $10.5 million AAV deal setting the tone on Edmonton’s blue line, the Oilers now face tough choices on which defenseman to prioritize next. Two names stand out: Jake Walman and Mattias Ekholm.
Oilers Nation contributor and Sports 1440 host Jason Gregor suggested Walman should be first in line for an extension, citing the importance of locking in his potential upside. “I’d sign Walman first as he’s younger,” Gregor said, while noting that Ekholm’s future depends on how well he recovers from past injuries. The veteran Swede will be 36 when his next contract kicks in, making term and dollars riskier for Edmonton.
Fellow Oilers Nation writers chimed in as well. Liam Horrobin agreed with Gregor, stressing that Walman’s age and room for growth should outweigh Ekholm’s experience in negotiations. Zach Laing agreed, adding that Walman should be taken care of now, while Ekholm’s situation could be revisited next summer.
Even Baggedmilk, who emphasized his respect for Ekholm’s leadership, leaned toward Walman. “That’s not to say I don’t want Ekholm back, but we also don’t know how healthy he is after that groin injury,” he said.
The One Exception to Signing Walman First
**Author’s Note:
This one is obvious, one condition. Get Walman signed, unless Ekholm comes to the team and offers a significant discount to stay. If the veteran D-man realizes that he loves where he’s at and that he’d prefer not risking being squeezed out of a tight cap situation, should he say ‘Let’s do two or three years at $4 million per’, I would sign that deal quickly if I’m Edmonton.
The good news is that, for the Oilers, the decision looks less like an either-or, and more like a matter of timing—and Walman appears to have the edge.
Next: Bold Trade Idea Sends Skinner Out Before Big Extension
More News
-
New York Rangers/ 17 hours ago
Could Adam Fox’s Slide Make Him Tradeable for the Rangers?
Once seen as the Rangers' cornerstone, Adam Fox’s slide down the NHL’s top defensemen...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 23 hours ago
Could Trade for $22M Veteran Forward Be What the Sabres Need?
The Sabres needs grit and scoring depth, and Tyler Bertuzzi's mix of skill, toughness,...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Mega Deal Floated Between Leafs and Red Wings for Marner Replacement
A pitched blockbuster trade sends Alex DeBrincat to Toronto as a Marner replacement —...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Ex-Leaf Jani Hakanpaa Eyes Comeback, Attracting NHL Interest
Fully cleared after a tough season in Toronto, Hakanpaa is looking to add physicality...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Red Wings Pushed Hard for Ekblad With Huge UFA Offer
The Detroit Red Wings were willing to offer big money for Aaron Ekblad this...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Is a 19-Year NHL Veteran Headed to Oilers on a PTO?
A recently bought-out veteran blueliner isn’t ready to retire—and the Oilers could be a...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Expect Big Bruins Names to Come Up in Trade Rumors
If things go south for the Bruins early in the season, the team could...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Goaltending Could Spark the NHL’s Biggest Mid-Season Move
With Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard set to share the crease again, the Oilers...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 4 days ago
The Fine Line Canadiens Face in Hutson’s Contract Talks
The Canadiens must carefully balance leverage and long-term reward as they negotiate a contract...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
PTO Rumors Swirl Around Several NHL Names for the Oilers
Rumors are swirling that NHL players could be ready to sign professional tryouts (PTOs)...