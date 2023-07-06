UFA D-Man Matt Dumba Being Pursued by the Arizona Coyotes

Matt Dumba, the 28-year-old defenseman, who has not signed with a team as of yet in free agency, has been generating considerable interest since the market opened a few days ago. With several teams in the mix, speculation surrounds where he might ultimately land, as he stands out as one of the most prominent unsigned defensemen in the market.
Initially, there was talk that the Dallas Stars were hoping to add a defenceman and the Toronto Maple Leafs took a shot before signing John Klingberg. The San Jose Sharks might be open to the idea if they ultimately move Erik Karlsson, and the Detroit Red Wings might make a play if they don’t trade for Alex DeBrincat. But, it’s the Arizona Coyotes that are deemed by many to be the favorites.
Elliotte Friedman said on the season finale of the 32 Thoughts Podcast: “Matt Dumba has not signed yet. I think this could be where he ends up. Now, I’m not saying for sure, but I believe Arizona has a spot open and I think he’s a player they have interest in.”
Bill Guerin, the General Manager of the Minnesota Wild, made a sarcastic comment about Dumba’s prospects with the team, stating that their limited cap space of $800,000 rules out his return. Consequently, Dumba is exploring alternative options for his next move. Meanwhile, the Coyotes have been spending money on interesting names and making a play in free agency for the first time in a while. It appears they want to be more competitive and Dumba would make an immediate impact on their roster. As a top-four defenseman, Dumba could bring valuable experience to the Coyotes’ young defensive core.
According to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, the Coyotes have been actively pursuing the free-agent defenseman. Dumba’s recent season with the Minnesota Wild saw him record four goals, 10 assists, and 14 points in 79 games. Throughout his career, which spans 598 games, he has remained loyal to the Wild, accumulating an impressive total of 79 goals, 157 assists, and 236 points. He hits like a truck and makes no apologies for the way he plays. There are reasons the Coyotes might like this player.
As NHL free agency continues, it remains to be seen where Dumba will ultimately find his new home, but his skill set and experience make him an attractive option for teams in need of defensive depth and veteran leadership.
Next: Are the Maple Leafs Ready to Move On From Nylander?
More News
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 30 seconds ago
UFA D-Man Matt Dumba Being Pursued by the Arizona Coyotes
Multiple teams have shown interest in UFA defenseman Matt Dumba, but the Arizona Coyotes...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 37 mins ago
Filip Zadina’s Contract Being Terminated, Walking Away from $4.6M
Filip Zadina has been placed on waivers for the purposes of a contract termination....
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Max Domi Has Plans When It Comes to His Future with the Maple Leafs
Max Domi wants to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the long term,...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Sharks and Canucks Talking Big One-for-One Trade
The San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks have been working on one-for-one trade including...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Unwilling to Meet William Nylander Contract Demands [Report]
Contract negotiations between the Maple Leafs and William Nylander hit a roadblock as they...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Red Wings’ Filip Zadina Requested Trade, Waived for Future Move
The Detroit Red Wings have placed Filip Zadina on waivers, seeking a fresh start...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Bruins Eyeing Mark Scheifele in Trade Talks to Fill Center Position
With potential retirements looming, the Bruins are actively exploring a trade for Winnipeg's Mark...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Tyler Bertuzzi Signs 1-Yr Deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs
Tyler Bertuzzi's one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs sparks intrigue in the NHL...
-
New York Islanders/ 5 days ago
New York Islanders Actively Pursuing Alex DeBrincat in Trade Talks
New York Islanders actively pursuing 25-year-old scorer Alex DeBrincat in potential trade deal.
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Panthers Trade Anthony Duclair to Sharks in Cap-Driven Deal
Florida Panthers trade Anthony Duclair to San Jose Sharks in a cap-driven move with...