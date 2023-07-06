UFA D-Man Matt Dumba Being Pursued by the Arizona Coyotes

Matt Dumba, the 28-year-old defenseman, who has not signed with a team as of yet in free agency, has been generating considerable interest since the market opened a few days ago. With several teams in the mix, speculation surrounds where he might ultimately land, as he stands out as one of the most prominent unsigned defensemen in the market.

Initially, there was talk that the Dallas Stars were hoping to add a defenceman and the Toronto Maple Leafs took a shot before signing John Klingberg. The San Jose Sharks might be open to the idea if they ultimately move Erik Karlsson, and the Detroit Red Wings might make a play if they don’t trade for Alex DeBrincat. But, it’s the Arizona Coyotes that are deemed by many to be the favorites.

Is Matt Dumba close to signing with the Arizona Coyotes? As per Elliotte Friedman: "Matt Dumba has not signed yet. I think this could be where he ends up. Now, I'm not saying for sure, but I believe Arizona has a spot open and I think he's a player they have interest in." pic.twitter.com/kgnbWiajXq — NHL Trade Talk (@nhl_tradetalk) July 6, 2023

Elliotte Friedman said on the season finale of the 32 Thoughts Podcast: “Matt Dumba has not signed yet. I think this could be where he ends up. Now, I’m not saying for sure, but I believe Arizona has a spot open and I think he’s a player they have interest in.”

Bill Guerin, the General Manager of the Minnesota Wild, made a sarcastic comment about Dumba’s prospects with the team, stating that their limited cap space of $800,000 rules out his return. Consequently, Dumba is exploring alternative options for his next move. Meanwhile, the Coyotes have been spending money on interesting names and making a play in free agency for the first time in a while. It appears they want to be more competitive and Dumba would make an immediate impact on their roster. As a top-four defenseman, Dumba could bring valuable experience to the Coyotes’ young defensive core.

According to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, the Coyotes have been actively pursuing the free-agent defenseman. Dumba’s recent season with the Minnesota Wild saw him record four goals, 10 assists, and 14 points in 79 games. Throughout his career, which spans 598 games, he has remained loyal to the Wild, accumulating an impressive total of 79 goals, 157 assists, and 236 points. He hits like a truck and makes no apologies for the way he plays. There are reasons the Coyotes might like this player.

As NHL free agency continues, it remains to be seen where Dumba will ultimately find his new home, but his skill set and experience make him an attractive option for teams in need of defensive depth and veteran leadership.

