Galchenyuk Arrested: Coyotes to Void Contract After Off-Ice Incident

According to a report by Katie Strang of The Athletic, newly-signed Arizona Coyotes’ forward Alex Galchenyuk was arrested on July 9 on multiple charges, including private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and threatening or intimidating. The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed these charges. Galchenyuk was booked into jail on Sunday evening and released the next day on his own recognizance. He was arraigned on Monday.

News of this incident follows the announcement that the Coyotes had made a decision to terminate Galchenyuk’s contract just 12 days after signing him as an unrestricted free agent. The team issued a statement through their PR department, stating that they were aware of an off-ice matter but would not provide further comments at this time. ESPN and Sportsnet reported that the team made the decision upon learning of the incident.

Regarding the hit-and-run incident, the Scottsdale Police Department clarified that it involved only property damage and did not result in any injuries.

This is certainly an unfortunate situation and certainly not one the Coyotes saw coming. Galchenyuk had been with the team twice before. He first joined the organization during the 2018-19 season, playing 72 games, and returned for the 2021-22 season, appearing in 60 games.

Not Clear What’s Next For the Forward

The situation involving Galchenyuk remains ongoing, and the legal process will determine the outcome of the charges against him. The Coyotes, for their part, have taken swift action by terminating his contract following their awareness of the off-ice matter. As more information becomes available, further updates on the situation will be provided.

It is not likely other teams will pursue this player in free agency once his contract is terminated. Clearly he’s got some things to deal with and he’s likely not worth giving a contract to if it’s not clear he’s sorted out his personal issues. He’s had an up-and-down career, never reaching the potential of his high draft position. One has to wonder if this might equate to his exit from the NHL.

