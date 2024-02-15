Reports of Jake Allen Trade To Colorado Inaccurate

There is no truth to rumors that circulated on Thursday morning that goaltender Jake Allen has been traded by the Montreal Canadiens to the Colorado Avalanche. Multiple insiders are now confirming that the reports are false with one saying the two teams haven’t talked in days.

Darren Dreger reports, “There is no Jake Allen deal to Colorado. The two clubs haven’t spoken in days but there has been previous discussions. Nothing close at this stage.” Chris Johnston is also reporting, “Told the reports of #habs Jake Allen being traded to the #Avs are inaccurate. Nothing happening there … at least right now.”

Jake Allen Canadiens goalie trade rumors

This is not to say that a trade can’t eventually happen between the two teams. But, reports that a deal has been finalize are not true. Allen is one of the netminders that could fit what Colorado needs and there have been rumors surrounding the goaltender all season. But he makes $3.85 million and has another year on his deal after this. For these two teams to finalize the trade, it would require salary retention on Montreal’s side to make it work.

Canadiens Not In a Hurry to Make an Allen Trade

The Canadiens are juggling three goalies, but general manager Kent Hughes has maintained he’s comfortable keeping all three if the retun in a trade isn’t there for Montreal.

The Avs are also rumored to be looking for a forward, so taking on too much cap space in an Allen trade might hinder that objective.

Pierre LeBrun tweeted, “Habs GM Kent Hughes was on our @GotYerBackPod podcast yesterday and said he was still trying to find a fit with teams… also mentioned that it’s not a deal that has to happen before March 8, comfortable waiting until off-season if that’s what the market dictates. Won’t force it.…”

