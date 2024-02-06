Following the news that Nick Bonino was being placed on unconditional waivers for purposes of contract termination, it is being reported teams are already showing interest. Darren Dreger of TSN reports that “tire kicking on the veteran forward is already underway.” It shouldn’t be long before Bonino finds a new home and a new opportunity to resume his NHL season.

Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports, “The #NYR gave Nick Bonino the All-Star Break to think things over after he cleared waivers. He decided he didn’t want to report to the AHL and asked the Rangers to terminate his contract. The team, which has a lot of respect for him, honored that request.” Looking for a chance to play in the NHL and not in the minors, Bonino was taking a bet on himself that other teams would come calling. It appears he was right.

He would need to sign somewhere by 3 p.m. ET on March 8 to remain eligible for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It is expected it won’t take nearly that long to make a decision.

Can Bonino Help an NHL Team This Season?

Throughout his NHL career, Bonino has played in 868 career games with 158 goals and 199 assists for 358 total points. During the recent offseason, New York inked a one-year contract with Bonino, carrying an AAV of $800,000. The initial anticipation was for him to fulfill a shutdown role as the fourth-line center, a responsibility he adeptly handled in the early stages of the season.

This isn’t about money. No team is saving that much by signing him now versus claiming him on waivers. This might just be about opportunity, injuries, or other factors that have changed the way a couple of teams view his situation.

