Edmonton Oilers
After Frederic Extension, 3 More Oilers Who Could Get 8-Yr Deals
The Edmonton Oilers locked up Trent Frederic on a surprising eight-year deal, and he might not be the only one.
The Edmonton Oilers surprised many around the NHL when they signed Trent Frederic to an eight-year deal worth $3.85 million per season. The long-term commitment to a player who struggled during the playoffs raised eyebrows, especially since Frederic didn’t showcase his full potential after arriving via trade from the Boston Bruins. But the Oilers are betting that they haven’t seen the best of him yet—and are using term to secure a lower average annual value (AAV) in a rising cap environment.
Edmonton hopes Frederic can effectively replace much of what Evander Kane brought to the lineup. The 26-year-old had shown 20-goal potential in Boston. If he can return to form, the Oilers will have made a smart bet on a contract that will age well.
This strategy—locking in depth pieces early for team-friendly numbers—may not end with Frederic. Edmonton could look to apply the same thinking to three other key players: Jake Walman, Vasily Podkolzin, and David Tomášek.
Jake Walman: Top-Four Stability at a Predictable Price
Rumors continue to swirl that Edmonton is exploring an eight-year extension for defenseman Jake Walman. Acquired last season at the trade deadline, Walman impressed with his skating, puck-moving, and ability to eat tough minutes. He’s entering the final year of a $3.4 million deal and, at 29, this might be his best shot at securing long-term financial security.
Insider Bob Stauffer recently added fuel to the speculation, hinting that the Oilers may use their exclusive right (ahead of the changing parameters of a new CBA) to offer an eight-year term ahead of free agency. That kind of deal—perhaps around $6 million AAV—would give the Oilers cap predictability on a key defenseman as they prepare for major extensions with Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard.
Vasily Podkolzin: A Bargain in the Making
Vasily Podkolzin might be Edmonton’s most underappreciated breakout candidate. At just 24 and on a $1 million contract, Podkolzin was one of the hardest-working Oilers last season, earning praise from Leon Draisaitl, other players, and the coaching staff. Even though he lacked some finish, he earned a top-six role by outperforming veterans like Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson.
Despite only eight goals in the regular season and modest point totals (three goals, 10 points in 22 playoff games), Podkolzin’s five-on-five metrics were solid, and his drive to emulate Zach Hyman bodes well for future growth. With RFA status looming, a long-term extension now could keep a potential 15- to 20-goal winger in the fold at a bargain rate. As GM Stan Bowman navigates a cap crunch, Podkolzin is the type of value asset you build around—not shop on the trade block.
Could an eight-year deal at $2.5 -$3 million wind up being a bargain in two or three seasons?
David Tomášek: The One-Year Prove-It UFA
Czech center David Tomášek is arguably the biggest X-factor on the roster this season. Signed to a one-year, $1.2 million deal after leading the SHL in scoring, he’s either a hidden gem or a short-term experiment. At 29, Tomášek is in his NHL window now. If he performs well, the Oilers might want to lock him into a long-term deal.
The concern is his age. Even though he’s a newbie on the Oilers, he’s almost 30. An eight-year deal would put him into his late 30s. The only reason to do that is because Edmonton wants to spread out its cap hit, knowing that the last few seasons on that deal will be throw-away seasons.
He dominated the faceoff dot in Sweden—something Edmonton desperately needs—and if he can translate that to the NHL, he could quickly earn a more permanent role. While it’s too early to talk extensions, if Tomášek finds his footing in the bottom six, he could be a candidate for a Frederic-style deal before the year’s end. Because of his age, his AAV could be the lowest among the three players.
In Frederic, the Oilers have shown they’re willing to gamble on long-term stability for short-term cap relief. If Walman, Podkolzin, and Tomášek meet expectations, don’t be surprised to see more eight-year deals in Edmonton’s future.
