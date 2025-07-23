Unexpected X-Factor on Opening Night Could Force Oilers’ Hand

Czech forward David Tomášek might be the Edmonton Oilers’ most intriguing X-factor heading into the 2025–26 season. The 29-year-old right-shot center was signed to a one-year, $1.2 million deal after leading the Swedish Hockey League with 57 points (25 goals, 32 assists) in 47 games. Now, the question is whether he can translate that success to the NHL.

Tomášek’s arrival comes amid a busy offseason for Edmonton, with the additions of Andrew Mangiapane, Curtis Lazar, and Isaac Howard. With limited roster spots and cap space, fitting Tomášek in may require a move — potentially parting ways with Mattias Janmark, who carries a $1.45 million cap hit and saw limited production last season.

David Tomasek Oilers

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said in a recent interview on Oilers Now that it would be “ideal” for Tomasek to get key minutes with the team this season. Oilers insider Bob Stauffer called Tomášek “the team’s biggest wild card,” while The Athletic’s Jonathan Willis pointed out his potential impact in areas where the Oilers struggled during last year’s playoffs—especially in the faceoff circle.

Tomášek won 58% of his draws in the SHL, including a league-best 55% in the defensive zone. Janmark, by comparison, managed just 40% on 239 draws.

If Knoblauch intends to give Tomášek an opening-night roster spot alongside fellow newcomers Ike Howard and Matt Savoie, roster spots become scarce.

Tomasek is Oilers’ Biggest Early Question Mark

Given Tomášek’s age and contract status—he becomes a UFA next summer—the Oilers can’t afford to stash him in the press box early and often. He’ll likely get a real opportunity in the middle six, especially if injuries hit. He may not offer the upside of someone like Howard, but Tomasek is a player the Oilers don’t have much time to get productive. He either works this season or he’s gone.

Whether Tomášek ends up centering the third line or pushing for more ice time, Edmonton needs to find out quickly if he’s NHL-ready. If he can provide faceoff wins, depth scoring, and responsible two-way play, he could be a quiet difference-maker in the Oilers’ quest for a Stanley Cup.

