Edmonton Oilers
Which Former Oiler Will Sting the Team Most in 2025-26?
The Oilers let go of several players this offseason—but who is going to come back to haunt Edmonton the most?
In a summer focused on getting younger and cheaper, the Edmonton Oilers saw some serious roster turnover. Gone are Evander Kane, Corey Perry, Viktor Arvidsson, John Klingberg, Jeff Skinner, and Connor Brown. All brought something different to the locker room and lineup—but which one will the Oilers miss most this coming season?
Not every player made a big impact. Some made a dent in a short amount of time. Each had their ups and down, injury issues, and warts. Still, if money and the salary cap were not a factor, most might still be here.
Evander Kane Could Sting the Oilers the Most Next Season
From a pure impact standpoint, Evander Kane is the biggest wild card. When healthy and motivated, he’s a rare power forward who scores, intimidates, and changes the pace of a game. With Vancouver now, Kane is entering a contract year and is expected to be a force again—if he stays out of the penalty box and off the injured list.
He had nothing but good things to say about his time in Edmonton, but make no mistake, he’ll be hyped to play the Oilers this coming season. In the same division, they’ll be matched up several times and if the Canucks make the playoffs, could be first-round opponent.
The Oilers are younger and faster, but perhaps not stronger and tougher. Kane may try to impose his will, so it will be intriguing to see how much of an impact he still has.
Perry and the Kings An Interesting Storyline
Corey Perry, though 40, was a playoff spark plug for Edmonton. He chipped in offensively, brought championship experience, and embodied “heart and soul” hockey. But signing with the Kings raised questions about his exit from Edmonton. If he wanted to win the Stanley Cup, does he think he has a better shot in Los Angeles? Or, is this about setting up his retirement and taking the money?
The Oilers have bumped the Kings from the playoffs repeatedly. That said, LA has been a thorn in the side of the Oilers for several seasons.
Connor Brown might have the least impact on Edmonton now that he is in New Jersey. Skinner and Klingberg also play within the division, but the San Jose Sharks aren’t yet seen as a threat.
Next: Who Scores 20 Goals for the Oilers in 2025-26: Most Likely Candidates
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 seconds ago
Which Former Oiler Will Sting the Team Most in 2025-26?
The Oilers let go of several players this offseason—but who is going to come...
-
Featured/ 16 hours ago
Maple Leafs Offseason Graded: Bold Changes, But Core Questions Linger
The Maple Leafs made bold changes this offseason, adding grit and depth, but their...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Olympic Long Shot? Don’t Count Zach Hyman Out Just Yet
Despite a down year and offseason wrist surgery, Zach Hyman’s chemistry with Connor McDavid...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Maple Leafs Make Smart Deal, Re-Sign Nick Robertson
Toronto and Nick Robertson have found common ground on a new deal that will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Who Scores 20 Goals for the Oilers in 2025-26: Most Likely Candidates
With several key scorers gone, the Edmonton Oilers will need new faces to step...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Robertson, Leafs Set for Unnecessary Arbitration Battle Over $1M
The Maple Leafs and Nicholas Robertson remain apart ahead of arbitration, but the gap...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid, Crosby Among Names on Team Canada Orientation Camp List
Hockey Canada has released its National Teams Orientation Camp list featuring NHL stars like...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Insider: Dakota Joshua Trade “Not Done”, Canucks Target 2nd-Line Center
Jeff Marek believes the Canucks' trade involving Dakota Joshua is not done, hinting at...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Summer Shuffle: Built for a Better Run in 2025-26?
The Oilers made only modest changes this offseason, while losing several veteran depth pieces....
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 days ago
Trade Idea Sees Leafs Acquire Sabres Sniper at Trade Deadline
A physical top-line winger from the Sabres could be an ideal trade deadline target...