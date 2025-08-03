Which Former Oiler Will Sting the Team Most in 2025-26?

In a summer focused on getting younger and cheaper, the Edmonton Oilers saw some serious roster turnover. Gone are Evander Kane, Corey Perry, Viktor Arvidsson, John Klingberg, Jeff Skinner, and Connor Brown. All brought something different to the locker room and lineup—but which one will the Oilers miss most this coming season?

Not every player made a big impact. Some made a dent in a short amount of time. Each had their ups and down, injury issues, and warts. Still, if money and the salary cap were not a factor, most might still be here.

Evander Kane Could Sting the Oilers the Most Next Season

From a pure impact standpoint, Evander Kane is the biggest wild card. When healthy and motivated, he’s a rare power forward who scores, intimidates, and changes the pace of a game. With Vancouver now, Kane is entering a contract year and is expected to be a force again—if he stays out of the penalty box and off the injured list.

Evander Kane Oilers injury update

He had nothing but good things to say about his time in Edmonton, but make no mistake, he’ll be hyped to play the Oilers this coming season. In the same division, they’ll be matched up several times and if the Canucks make the playoffs, could be first-round opponent.

The Oilers are younger and faster, but perhaps not stronger and tougher. Kane may try to impose his will, so it will be intriguing to see how much of an impact he still has.

Perry and the Kings An Interesting Storyline

Corey Perry, though 40, was a playoff spark plug for Edmonton. He chipped in offensively, brought championship experience, and embodied “heart and soul” hockey. But signing with the Kings raised questions about his exit from Edmonton. If he wanted to win the Stanley Cup, does he think he has a better shot in Los Angeles? Or, is this about setting up his retirement and taking the money?

The Oilers have bumped the Kings from the playoffs repeatedly. That said, LA has been a thorn in the side of the Oilers for several seasons.

Connor Brown might have the least impact on Edmonton now that he is in New Jersey. Skinner and Klingberg also play within the division, but the San Jose Sharks aren’t yet seen as a threat.

