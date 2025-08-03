Edmonton Oilers
From McDavid to Hutson: How a Market Reset Is Delaying NHL Deals
Several superstar forwards, including McDavid, Kaprizov, and Huston, could reshape the NHL’s landscape as they reach unrestricted free agency.
With the NHL salary cap finally trending upward, a number of high-profile contract negotiations are in a holding pattern—and it’s no coincidence. Players, their agents, and teams are trying to navigate a shifting market, waiting for two major dominoes to fall: new deals for Connor McDavid and Kirill Kaprizov.
As discussed by Elliotte Friedman on his most recent 32 Thoughts podcast, according to league insiders, many players and agents are opting to wait rather than sign contracts they may regret a year from now. The belief is that McDavid and Kaprizov will set the new financial ceiling, and once that benchmark is established, everyone else can find the “sweet spot” in their negotiations.
This logic applies to both veterans and RFAs. Players like Luke Hughes (New Jersey) and Lane Hutson (Montreal) remain unsigned, not due to lack of interest or complications, but because everyone is trying to project where the market is going. With comparables like Noah Dobson now influencing expected numbers for Hutson, previous internal caps (such as staying under Nick Suzuki’s deal) may no longer be realistic.
The league is undergoing what many describe as a “contract reset.” Co-host Kyle Bukauskas compared the environment to housing prices, where one home’s sale can quickly shift neighborhood expectations. A few blockbuster deals could reshape salary norms across the NHL—especially as the cap continues to rise.
For now, expect patience from both sides. Teams don’t want to overpay, and players don’t want to leave millions on the table. But once the top-tier contracts are finalized, expect a flurry of movement to follow.
Until then, it’s all about timing—and avoiding the regret of being remembered as a “team-friendly” bargain in a rapidly inflating market. What players and their agents don’t want to see happen is for their names to show up on a list of the best contracts in the NHL. To agents, that means they didn’t get their clients enough money. To players, it means they didn’t get their fair share of the pie.
