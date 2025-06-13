Insider Claims Mitch Marner Exit from Maple Leafs Confirmed

Mitch Marner is not returning to Toronto next season, at least according to a report by Andy Strickland, which caught serious attention on Friday afternoon. Strickland reported with confidence, “Can confirm Mitch Marner will not be returning to Toronto. Will be playing for a new team come next season.”

This is the first time any reporter or insider has claimed definitively that Marner has told the organization, or anyone, that he is definitely not returning to the Leafs. Most speculation suggests that he could move on and test free agency, but the door wasn’t close to a possible return. It now sounds like both sides have moved on.

While other insiders haven’t confirmed this, Strickland has been known in the past to break news. If he’s this confident in his report, it stands to reason he’s got it on good authority from someone in the know that Marner is as good as done.

The varied reactions are fascinating.

Some fans are claiming that Marner will go down as the biggest sellout in Leafs history. Others are suggesting he’s got every right to test the market and leave a city where he had great success, but also faced immense pressure and sometimes unfair criticism.

Nation Network writer Nick Alberga notes, “Right decision by the Maple Leafs. As much as the Marner camp wants to convey this image that he’s deciding to leave, this isn’t that. The Leafs are deciding not to retain his services in hopes of reallocating those dollars elsewhere to balance the roster out.”

Where Will Marner Wind Up, If Not In Toronto?

As for where Marner will land, several teams could be in the mix. David Pagnotta writes, “When/if Mitch Marner hits the open market July 1, the expectation is the Carolina Hurricanes are going to take a massive swing to try and sign him. Sources say we shouldn’t be surprised if they go above $14M on an AAV over a 7-year term. UFA market opens in 18 days.”

Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman noted that if he leaves Toronto, I think he’s going to a Western Conference team.

