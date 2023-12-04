5 Forwards Emerging as Early NHL Trade Candidates

With American Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the trade chatter has picked up in a major way across the NHL. We’ve already seen a flurry of moves the last week or so and the transactions are expected to continue before the NHL roster freeze over the Christmas holidays. While we’ve already showcased a few goaltenders who may or may not be moved this season, here’s five forwards to keep an eye on as early 2023-24 trade candidates:

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals

The Capitals heard from Kuznetsov during last offseason and a trade request was made, however to this point there’s been no movement on talks. Monday the Caps announced Kuznetsov would be a healthy scratch and isn’t suiting up against the Arizona Coyotes.

So far in 19 games this season, the 31-year-old forward has recorded nine points. He’s under contract through the 2024-25 season and does hold trade protection against 10 teams. The Capitals feel Kuznetsov needs a mental reset and this latest news should surely spark trade rumors around the organization. Washington enters Monday’s matchup with the Coyotes with a 12-7-2 record and currently hold a Stanley Cup Playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

Perhaps a surprise to some, Stamkos isn’t necessarily on the greatest terms with Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois. If you go back to the start of training camp, BriseBois was very candid, admitting the team is unsure if they will be offering Stamkos a contract extension in season and wanted to see how things played out this season.

Currently, the Lightning are out of a playoff spot and Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek of 32 Thoughts could see a scenario where if Tampa continue to be a bubble team, BriseBois better charge his phone because he’s going to be receiving a ton of trade calls.

Stamkos was visibly frustrated speaking about it during camp and so far this season has turned his frustration into motivation and has come out strong. The Lightning’s captain has posted 24 points in 23 games to start the 2022-23 season and is owed $8.5 million against the cap. Stamkos has a full no-movement clause and will have all the say in the matter on potential destinations. Among the trade candidates, look for the Boston Bruins to be heavily interested if indeed talks transpire.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames

The Flames have totally switched their direction and general manager Craig Conroy has been busy fielding trade calls. While he’s already moved on from Nikita Zadorov, the Flames are expected to listen to offers and make a decision on Lindholm. Hockey insider Frank Seravalli recently named Lindholm the top trade target this season.

The Swedish center could provide a contending team with a strong second-line center. Lindholm plays in all situations, is very responsible defensively and so far in 24 games has recorded 17 points.

The 29-year-old has no trade protection and can be moved at will. He’s owed $4.85 million this season and is a pending unrestricted free agent. Onlooking teams could potentially ask to negotiate a contract extension with Lindholm and his reps, which could be a great tool for Conroy to maximize the return in the deal.

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens are expected to listen to trade offers on Monahan and could very well fetch a decent return for the veteran forward. Monahan’s battled injuries his entire career but does look refreshed this season.

The Brampton, ON native has appeared in 24 games this season, collecting 13 points and posted 17 points in 25 games last season with the Canadiens. At 29, and with 21 points in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games, contending teams will be interested in slotting the veteran pivot as their third-line center.

Monahan does not hold any trade protection and can be moved at will. There’s a number of expected contenders who should show interest including the Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers. At just $1.95 million against the cap, expect the asking price to be substantial from Hughes and the Canadiens.

Anthony Duclair, San Jose Sharks

Sharks GM Mike Grier is open to just about anything this season on the trade market and will be listening to offers on Anthony Duclair. The speedy winger is hot of late and has totaled nine points in 22 games for the dismal Sharks.

San Jose is headed for the NHL Draft Lottery and it makes sense for Grier to move some pieces for future considerations. Duclair will fetch at least a mid-round pick and a mid-level prospect and at $3 million against the cap and without any trade protection, should be rather easy for Grier to move.

Duclair’s speed and versatility to play either wing will interest teams. So too will his recent Stanley Cup Playoff run with the Florida Panthers where he collected 11 points in 20 postseason games. Expect the Sharks to also try and move Mike Hoffman, Alexandar Barabanov and Kevin Labanc before the trade deadline in March.

There we have it folks, some forward trade candidates to keep an eye on. The next few weeks should be busy on the trade market before the roster’s freeze for the Christmas break and if none of these forwards are traded before then, look for some deals to be announced early in the new year.

