As the NHL trade landscape unfolds, a spotlight turns to defenseman Sean Walker of the Philadelphia Flyers. Walker, despite not being the most high-profile name on the trade board, carries value. He has found success in a top-four role with the Flyers, showcasing a noteworthy two-way impact and an impressive 58 percent expected goals rate at five-on-five this season. His right-handed playing position further elevates his appeal in the league. With all that in mind, it’s no wonder there are potentially six or more teams interested in him as a trade target.

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic wrote about Walker’s value and projected a number of teams that might show interest. In a recent article for The Athletic, she provided some compelling reasons for each. Among them are the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers.

A Little More About The Teams Interested in Sean Walker

As would be expected, not all of these teams will show the same level of interest. Some will have an easier time adding a player that makes $2.65 million per season. Because a few clubs are money-in, money-out, the Flyers’ willingness to deal with each might change. Philadelphia has cap room, but they’ll also want a sweetener to take on a bad contract.

The Maple Leafs: Looking At Almost Everyone

Goldman notes that the Maple Leafs, facing defensive challenges throughout the season, are likely to feature prominently in discussions for most serviceable defensemen. Injuries to Timothy Liljegren and John Klingberg make finding someone important. Klingberg’s move to LTIR created cap space. Mark Giordano also sidelined.

While attention has focused on Flames’ defensemen, including Nikita Zadorov and Chris Tanev, the Leafs might consider Walker as a low-key option. His two-way prowess, penalty-killing reliability, and cap-friendly contract align with Toronto’s needs, particularly for right-handed defensemen, as they explore potential reinforcements on the market.

The Devils: Need a Replacement for Hamilton

The Devils also expressed interest in Zadorov. But, with Dougie Hamilton now sidelined, there’s increased flexibility and a potentially dire need to add someone. The Devils were already in need of a penalty-killing defenseman, and Hamilton’s absence intensifies that necessity. The Devils might look to Walker to replace some of the pace and the offensive prowess they miss with the loss with Hamilton.

The Stars: Defense is a Priority

The Dallas Stars are actively seeking defensive reinforcements, especially if Nils Lundkvist isn’t deemed ready for regular NHL play. They could make room for a player like Walker. With a potentially more affordable salary compared to other options, Walker could enhance Dallas’ blue line, stepping into the third pair or competing for minutes with Jani Hakanpää, providing valuable two-way contributions to the second pair. Salary considerations make Walker an appealing choice for the salary-restricted Western Conference contender.

The Jets: Open to Improving Blue Line

The Winnipeg Jets, firmly committed to their core, aim for another playoff run. While comfortably in playoff position, management remains open to improvement. Below No. 1 defenseman Josh Morrissey, the high-end talent drops off a bit and there’s a committee approach. Nate Schmidt, often a healthy scratch, struggles in challenging roles. The Jets may seek an upgrade on the right side, and Walker could fit in, potentially elevating to the top four. Walker’s play-driving skills would be beneficial for the team’s five-on-five offense, addressing a current need.

The Avalanche: Capitalize on LTIR Room

With players on long-term injured reserve, the Colorado Avalanche have room to address needs, particularly on the blue line. If Cale Makar’s injury isn’t prolonged, Walker could bolster the defense. He could potentially slot in on Bowen Byram’s right and push Josh Manson to the third pair. He could also provide an upgrade over Jack Johnson or Caleb Jones.

Sean Walker Philadelphia Flyers trade talk

While the Avalanche have thrived with perceived subpar defensemen, Walker could be an under-the-radar addition aligning with the team’s tendencies as they pursue championship aspirations.

The Oilers: Defense The No. 2 Priority to Goaltending Help

While goaltending is the primary focus for the Oilers, considering the stakes in the upcoming seasons, Goldman notes that addressing defense could prove beneficial. A top-four upgrade would alleviate over-reliance on Cody Ceci and provide Evan Bouchard with a more sheltered role, leveraging his offensive strengths.

Walker could join the Oilers’ top four, allowing for strategic adjustments in defensive pairings. However, finding cap space remains a hurdle, necessitating cost-trimming measures to accommodate potential defensive and goaltending upgrades. Someone like Philip Broberg would likely be coming back in the deal.

Could The Flyers Choose to Keep Walker?

While the Flyers could opt to retain Walker and capitalize on their early-season success, a broader perspective suggests a potential move to further their rebuilding efforts. As a pending unrestricted free agent on an expiring contract with a manageable cap hit of $2.65 million, Walker becomes an enticing option for contending teams seeking defensive reinforcements.

The looming question now is which teams could or should express interest in acquiring his services. And, if there’s a bidding war, what can the Flyers get?

