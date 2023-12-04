Hurricanes Took “Big Run” on Key Sharks Defenseman in Trade

As per Elliotte Friedman in his most recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, the Carolina Hurricanes took a run at trying to acquire defenseman Mario Ferraro from the San Jose Sharks. He noted, “The rumour was Carolina took a big run at him and really tried to get him.” It’s interesting considering the Hurricanes’ existing depth on the blue line. Also intriguing is the speculation the team is trying to move on from Tony DeAngelo.
Friedman added, “He’s a really talented young player… signed for two more years at $3.25M, there’s going to be a lot of teams checking the price tag on this one.” Ferraro was also mentioned by Friedman in the recent Saturday Headlines report as a player teams were looking at.
Friedman said the Sharks let the league know they would be willing to consider “a lot on the blue line” as far as what they would consider and be willing to do. The name that most teams had the most interest in was Ferraro. It wasn’t going to be inexpensive, but he wasn’t off the table, according to reports. As such, the Hurricanes apparently took a run.
Hurricanes Trying to Replace a Blueliner with Ferraro Trade?
With Dmitry Orlov, Brent Burn, Jaccob Slavin, Brett Pesce, Tony DeAngelo, and Brady Skjei, the Hurricanes boast one of the deepest blue line corps in the NHL. But, Pesce and Skjei are both pending UFAs and there has been talk this season about possible trades. Perhaps the Hurricanes were looking at Ferraro as a possible replacement for one of those two players. They might have thought they could maintain depth while moving someone before the deadline. They play there would be to ensure they didn’t lose either for no return at the end of the season.
