Quick Success for Canadiens’ Monahan Sparks Early Trade Talk

He’s a leading the Montreal Canadiens on the ice and he’s a leader off of it, but trade talk is beginning to surround Sean Monahan as the veteran forward is off to a hot start this season. With six goals (leads the team) and 9 points in 10 games, he’s drawing a lot attention and analysts are already starting to talk about him as a possible trade candidate.

Monahan’s name has emerged as a focal point of trade discussions among insiders who believe the Habs might try to strike while the iron is hot. There’s still plenty of time before the NHL Trade Deadline in March, but Monahan’s recent standout performance has ignited speculation about his value as a sought-after asset for contending teams. If he scores 20 before the deadline, the Canadiens may get offers too good to pass up.

What makes him so intriguing, isn’t just his results. It’s that he’s getting those results for a lowly $1.985 million this season.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff has raised the possibility of Monahan becoming a significant trade chip, emphasizing his scoring capabilities and the fact that he seems finally healthy, could remove some of the concern from teams that might have shied away before.

Monahan is Finally Healthy

As Eric Engels of Sportsnet points out, during his time off due to injuries, Monahan underwent surgery and utilized the opportunity to focus on both physical and mental recovery. Reflecting on his recovery period, Monahan expressed gratitude for the extended break, allowing him to train, regain his confidence, and feel like his true self again.

He noted he’d spent two years in so much pain, it’s mind-blowing that he didn’t step away before to get better. His rejuvenated state has not gone unnoticed, earning praise from Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis. St. Louis who highlighted Monahan’s multifaceted skills, emphasizing his ability to read the game, excel in faceoffs, contribute to special teams, and make critical plays.

If he can remain in the lineup without any real injury issues, teams will salivate over his contract and adding him at team-friendly rate.

Monahan’s Leadership Has Value Too

Beyond his on-ice contributions, Monahan has become an integral part of the Canadiens’ team culture. Coach St. Louis emphasized Monahan’s role as not just a player but a genuine hockey enthusiast, willing to sacrifice, manage risks, and score crucial goals to benefit the team. Monahan’s impact extends off the ice, where he sets the cultural tone for the Canadiens, making him a valuable asset both in and out of the game.

The player loves it in Montreal. So, if he is traded, it will be a tough day for the player and his teammates. For now, both sides are going to enjoy the run and hope it continues. The city has embraced him and that could lead to questions about his willingness to leave and if the Canadiens are better off trying to re-sign him on another team-friendly deal.

