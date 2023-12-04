Jacob Markstrom Injured During Monday’s Practice

According to NHL insider Kevin Weeks, Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom took a puck to an unprotected part under his blocker. Weekes writes, “from experience those can be tricky.” He then projects that the Flames might call goaltender Dustin Wolf up from the AHL Calgary Wranglers team in the short-term. It appears Markstrom may be injured. The Flames intend to hold a media avail after practice to offer an update.
Reports are that Markstrom’s hand was “dangling” and that he literally raced off the ice, followed by GM Craig Conroy and the Flames goaltending coach Jason LaBarbera.
While extending to make a save, Markstrom’s exposed palm side became vulnerable. He promptly exited the ice and headed to the locker room. Following the practice, Coach Ryan Huska mentioned that Markstrom was undergoing evaluation, providing no further details at the moment.
Markstrom, despite a seemingly modest 6-8-2 record, has showcased impressive performance with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. These statistics may not fully reflect the quality of his play but the Flames have been a better performing team of late. It’s much-improved from how their season started. An injury to Markstrom would be incredibly bad timing.
Flames Set to Meet The Wild. Is Markstrom Out Because He’s Injured?
Looking ahead, the Flames are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. In the goaltending department, the number-two netminder, Dan Vladar, holds a 4-2-1 record with a 3.20 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage. He may be called upon if Markstrom can’t go.
Vladar notably excelled in his recent outing, securing a 2-1 overtime victory against the Vegas Golden Knights last Monday.
Next: Canadiens May Make Trade, “Do What’s Best” for Cayden Primeau
More News
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 hours ago
Sabres “Need Injection”, GM Won’t Wait Until Trade Deadline
The Buffalo Sabres are faltering and need an injection before the NHL trade deadline.
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Ottawa Senators’ Could Make Big Coaching Change with D.J. Smith
According to a report, Ottawa Senators’ Head Coach D.J. Smith could see his job...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Jets Ink a 3-Year Contract Extension with Nino Niederreiter
The Winnipeg Jets have inked a 3-Year Contract Extension with verteran forward Nino Niederreiter.
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Jack Campbell Takes Step Back as Oilers Decide His Future
Jack Campbell took a step back on Saturday with his goaltending performance. Does it...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Fans Criticize John Tavares for Brutal Overtime Effort
John Tavares is facing criticism on Sunday after a terrible play in overtime on...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Says Maple Leafs Will Pay Premium In a Chris Tanev Trade
Nick Kypreos suggested a strained relationship between the Flames and Maple Leafs GM will...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Bruins May Look at Flames for Sign-and-Trade Hanifin Deal
The Boston Bruins are reportedly interested in Flames' defenseman Noah Hanifin if a sign-and-trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Scout Blue Jackets Again, Could Lead to Bigger Trade
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly scouting the Columbus Blue Jackets again, this time looking...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Thinking Possible Trade-and-Sign Deal with Flames
If the Toronto Maple Leafs aren't prepared to go all-in on a rental, would...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames GM Craig Conroy Could Have Disaster On His Hands
After the trade Craig Conroy made to move Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks,...