Jacob Markstrom Injured During Monday’s Practice

According to NHL insider Kevin Weeks, Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom took a puck to an unprotected part under his blocker. Weekes writes, “from experience those can be tricky.” He then projects that the Flames might call goaltender Dustin Wolf up from the AHL Calgary Wranglers team in the short-term. It appears Markstrom may be injured. The Flames intend to hold a media avail after practice to offer an update.

Reports are that Markstrom’s hand was “dangling” and that he literally raced off the ice, followed by GM Craig Conroy and the Flames goaltending coach Jason LaBarbera.

🚑 🚨 **Injury Alert**

Per @salimvalji G Markstrom took a puck to an unprotected part under his blocker, from experience those can be tricky. Perhaps @NHLFlames recall G Wolf 🐺 from @AHLWranglers .#HockeyX #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/VSJSU2fLj7 — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) December 4, 2023

While extending to make a save, Markstrom’s exposed palm side became vulnerable. He promptly exited the ice and headed to the locker room. Following the practice, Coach Ryan Huska mentioned that Markstrom was undergoing evaluation, providing no further details at the moment.

Markstrom, despite a seemingly modest 6-8-2 record, has showcased impressive performance with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. These statistics may not fully reflect the quality of his play but the Flames have been a better performing team of late. It’s much-improved from how their season started. An injury to Markstrom would be incredibly bad timing.

Jacob Markstrom Calgary Flames goaltender

Flames Set to Meet The Wild. Is Markstrom Out Because He’s Injured?

Looking ahead, the Flames are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. In the goaltending department, the number-two netminder, Dan Vladar, holds a 4-2-1 record with a 3.20 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage. He may be called upon if Markstrom can’t go.

Vladar notably excelled in his recent outing, securing a 2-1 overtime victory against the Vegas Golden Knights last Monday.

Next: Canadiens May Make Trade, “Do What’s Best” for Cayden Primeau