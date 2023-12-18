Avalanche Silently Targeting Elias Lindholm for Trade With Flames?

During the latest episode of 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman sparked trade talk intrigue by hinting that the Colorado Avalanche might have a significant move in the works. Rumors are swirling that Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames could be their target and he’s wondering if the Avs might make a splash.
The Avalanche recently made a notable move by trading Tomas Tatar to the Seattle Kraken on Friday, creating both a roster spot and some cap space. This transaction has fueled speculation about the team’s next move, with many eyes turning toward the possibility of pursuing Lindholm.
Friedman offered the following:
“The other team really looking around: Colorado. They made that Tomas Tatar trade, and everybody is saying, ‘OK, what’s the other shoe?’ And I think they need to wait because they’ve got some cap issues and roster issues, but there isn’t a contender in the league who isn’t trying to figure out what the Avalanche are up to. I know some people suspect Lindholm. They’re not the only ones, but I know some people suspect that that’s one of the guys that they’re eyeing.”
He added, that Lindholm is possibly one of a few guy’s they’re looking at. “Again, I don’t know what’s going to happen, how much is going to happen before the freeze.”
How Would Elias Lindholm Fit on the Avalanche?
The Avalanche’s quest for a second-line center has been a persistent theme this season. While Ryan Johansen has done what he can, Lindholm emerges as a potential ideal candidate. He’s an upgrade, offering a strong offensive presence at a reasonable $4,850,000 salary until the end of the season. Lindholm has 20 points in 31 games this season for the Flames. He 64 points last season. That’s a nice uptick from Johansen’s numbers over the previous two seasons.
The Flames are likely headed for a major retooling and Lindholm probably isn’t a part of that plan. There was chatter over the summer that he was looking to re-sign, but talks ended and the consensus is that he’ll now be traded.
However, the Avalanche faces challenges due to roster and cap constraints. With the impending roster freeze from December 19 to December 28, any significant move before this period is deemed highly unlikely. And, if they make a move, few will see it coming. The Avalanche are not known as a team that talks openly about their roster plans.
