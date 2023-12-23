Oilers Ignite Holiday Cheer with Back-to-Back 3rd-Period Fireworks

In another display of resilience and firepower, the Edmonton Oilers pulled off an exhilarating comeback for the second consecutive night, triumphing over the New York Rangers with a 4-3 victory at Madison Square Garden. Lightning struck twice as the Oilers once again hammered in four third-period goals, marking a dramatic turnaround that left the Rangers reeling. It was two games with 3rd-period fireworks that has Edmonton feeling good heading into the holidays.

After falling short against the New York Islanders earlier and being down after the first two periods versus the Devils and Rangers, the Oilers entered New Jersey ranking 27th in third-period goals, with a mere 24 in 29 games. However, a remarkable shift in momentum saw the team score four goals in the third frame against the Devils, a feat they replicated in their showdown against the Rangers.

The Oilers, led by Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, Warren Foegele, and the emerging star Ryan McLeod, showcased their scoring aptitude and determination. McLeod, now finding his groove on Draisaitl’s line, contributed with one goal and one assist, building on his impressive performance from the previous game.

Demonstrating unwavering persistence, the Oilers patiently broke through the formidable Jonathan Quick, who had shut them out for five periods this season.

The Oilers, true to form, waited for opportunities, showcasing offensive prowess with four goals in a rapid 6:45 span. This silenced the bustling Madison Square Garden, home to the top team by winning percentage that the Oilers conquered.

3rd Period Magic Is Good Timing for the Oilers In More Ways Than One

The victories couldn’t have come at a better time for the Oilers, propelling them to a .500 record for the season and bringing them within five points of a coveted playoff spot. With the Christmas break beckoning, the Oilers have not only secured crucial wins but also instilled a renewed sense of hope and momentum.

These back-to-back triumphs underscore the Oilers’ ability to overcome one-goal deficits entering the third period, turning adversity into opportunity. Not only do the Oilers know they can come back in hockey games, but they can do so in short bursts. It’s not something they want to rely on, but having the ability to change the outcome of a game in a matter of two minutes is a critical confidence builder.

The Oilers Couldn’t Have Scripted Going into the Break Better

The bump in the road with a three-game losing streak notwithstanding, Edmonton is on a roll heading into the break winning 11 of 14 games. In a remarkable case of deja vu, the Oilers scripted another thrilling comeback at Madison Square Garden for the second consecutive year, securing back-to-back wins over the Rangers on consecutive nights—a historic feat for the franchise.

Notably, Edmonton’s commitment to defensive play, especially in the crucial final minutes, cannot be overstated. Goaltender Stuart Skinner’s brilliance, particularly in the second period, played a pivotal role and Calvin Pickard has stepped up in a backup role.

The Oilers’ collective effort, spanning the lineup and involving both goaltenders, secured two crucial wins, reminiscent of their turnaround victory at Madison Square Garden last year. Avoiding a potential slide, Edmonton enters the break at .500, instilling a newfound resolve and understanding that their perseverance on both ends of the ice will yield dividends in the long run.

