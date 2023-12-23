Oilers Ignite Holiday Cheer with Back-to-Back 3rd-Period Fireworks

In another display of resilience and firepower, the Edmonton Oilers pulled off an exhilarating comeback for the second consecutive night, triumphing over the New York Rangers with a 4-3 victory at Madison Square Garden. Lightning struck twice as the Oilers once again hammered in four third-period goals, marking a dramatic turnaround that left the Rangers reeling. It was two games with 3rd-period fireworks that has Edmonton feeling good heading into the holidays.
After falling short against the New York Islanders earlier and being down after the first two periods versus the Devils and Rangers, the Oilers entered New Jersey ranking 27th in third-period goals, with a mere 24 in 29 games. However, a remarkable shift in momentum saw the team score four goals in the third frame against the Devils, a feat they replicated in their showdown against the Rangers.
The Oilers, led by Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, Warren Foegele, and the emerging star Ryan McLeod, showcased their scoring aptitude and determination. McLeod, now finding his groove on Draisaitl’s line, contributed with one goal and one assist, building on his impressive performance from the previous game.
Demonstrating unwavering persistence, the Oilers patiently broke through the formidable Jonathan Quick, who had shut them out for five periods this season.
The Oilers, true to form, waited for opportunities, showcasing offensive prowess with four goals in a rapid 6:45 span. This silenced the bustling Madison Square Garden, home to the top team by winning percentage that the Oilers conquered.
3rd Period Magic Is Good Timing for the Oilers In More Ways Than One
The victories couldn’t have come at a better time for the Oilers, propelling them to a .500 record for the season and bringing them within five points of a coveted playoff spot. With the Christmas break beckoning, the Oilers have not only secured crucial wins but also instilled a renewed sense of hope and momentum.
These back-to-back triumphs underscore the Oilers’ ability to overcome one-goal deficits entering the third period, turning adversity into opportunity. Not only do the Oilers know they can come back in hockey games, but they can do so in short bursts. It’s not something they want to rely on, but having the ability to change the outcome of a game in a matter of two minutes is a critical confidence builder.
The Oilers Couldn’t Have Scripted Going into the Break Better
The bump in the road with a three-game losing streak notwithstanding, Edmonton is on a roll heading into the break winning 11 of 14 games. In a remarkable case of deja vu, the Oilers scripted another thrilling comeback at Madison Square Garden for the second consecutive year, securing back-to-back wins over the Rangers on consecutive nights—a historic feat for the franchise.
Notably, Edmonton’s commitment to defensive play, especially in the crucial final minutes, cannot be overstated. Goaltender Stuart Skinner’s brilliance, particularly in the second period, played a pivotal role and Calvin Pickard has stepped up in a backup role.
The Oilers’ collective effort, spanning the lineup and involving both goaltenders, secured two crucial wins, reminiscent of their turnaround victory at Madison Square Garden last year. Avoiding a potential slide, Edmonton enters the break at .500, instilling a newfound resolve and understanding that their perseverance on both ends of the ice will yield dividends in the long run.
Next: Trade Winds Blow: 3 Teams Eye Elias Lindholm Pre-NHL Deadline
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 14 seconds ago
Elias Pettersson Contract Talks Set to Heat Up in the New Year
Elias Pettersson's camp is open to talking, but there seems to be a willingness...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 34 mins ago
Oilers Ignite Holiday Cheer with Back-to-Back 3rd-Period Fireworks
The Edmonton Oilers go into the holiday break having won 11 of 14 games...
-
Calgary Flames/ 19 hours ago
Trade Winds Blow: 3 Teams Eye Elias Lindholm Pre-NHL Deadline
Elias Lindholm's future with the Calgary Flames remains uncertain, with Bruins, Avalanche, and Hurricanes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Stage Big Comeback, Beat Devils 6-3 With 3rd Period Flurry
The Edmonton Oilers staged a quick strike and huge third-period comeback and beat the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames the Other Finalist in 2021 Jack Eichel Trade Talks
Jack Eichel unveiled he almost got traded to the Flames before Golden Knights acquired...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Agent Denies Kuzmenko and Canucks Issues Leading to Trade
The agent for Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko is denying there is friction between...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Penguins at Trade Crossroads With Leading Scorer Jake Guentzel
Would the Pittsburgh Penguins seriously consider trading Jake Guentzel this season? He's high on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Must Trade Broberg to Move Campbell, If That’s All It Takes
If all it takes is the Edmonton Oilers trading Philip Broberg to move the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Insider Hints Oilers’ Defenseman a Sweetener in Campbell Trade
TSN Insider Darren Dreger says that Philip Broberg might be the sweetener the Edmonton...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
BetMGM and NHL Extend Partnership on Multi-Year Deal
BetMGM and NHL deepen ties with VIP experiences, branded games, and national broadcast visibility...
Pingback: Elias Pettersson Contract Talks Set to Heat Up in the New Year