3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs Comeback Win vs. Lightning

To get right to the point, the Toronto Maple Leafs were losing badly to the Tampa Bay Lightning. But amazingly, they pulled off a remarkable comeback – yet again – to steal the game. It was a remarkable come-from-behind win and, while not perfect, it was exactly the kind of effort head coach Sheldon Keefe was looking for.

There was some solid chemistry, a good showing back the backup, and an unexpected hero emerged in the late stages of the game.

Takeaway One: Marner and Matthews Lead the Charge

The trio of Matthew Knies, Mitch Marner, and Auston Matthews was dynamic. All three played pivotal roles in the Maple Leafs’ impressive come-from-behind victory. Particularly, Knies might have found a home on that top line as he does a lot of good things to compliment the other two forwards and their style of play.

Marner showed his resurgence, recording his second consecutive four-point game. His performance was nothing short of exceptional, rekindling his old hockey mojo. The pivotal goal that put the Maple Leafs ahead 5-4 in the third period came off Marner’s stick. His contributions extended beyond scoring; Marner displayed improved speed and agility, both with and without the puck. Finally, he showed his physical presence with seven hits over the last two games. Suddenly, he’s proving to be a force to be reckoned with.

Matthews continues to set an amazing scoring pace. Last night, he netted two more goals. He now leads the NHL with an impressive 13 goals in 12 games. Matthews could have easily secured his fourth hat trick of the season, if not for the outstanding goaltending by the Lightning’s Jonas Johansson. In addition to his goal-scoring, Matthews added an assist, giving him three points in the game. His achievements extended beyond this game. He’s now in the top 10 in all-time scoring for the Maple Leafs, tying with the legendary Ted Kennedy at 560 points.

Knies was promoted to the top line for last night’s game. He made the most of his chance. His first goal in the game showed his goal-scoring flair as he batted the puck out of mid-air and cleverly pushed it past the goalie and a Lightning defender. Great moves! Knies also added an assist on the crucial go-ahead goal by Marner and one of Matthews’ two goals. Five of Knies’ seven points this season have come against a strong Lightning team. His strong performance placed him second in NHL rookie scoring, tying with Connor Bedard, and just one point away from securing the top spot. With the opportunity to continue producing alongside Marner and Matthews, Knies is primed to contend for the rookie scoring title.

Takeaway Two: Jarnkrok, Domi, and Robertson Shine

Second was the remarkable performance of the new line featuring Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, and Nick Robertson. This trio added a new dimension to the Maple Leafs game and proved to be the game-changer.

Max Domi was moved into the center spot and he delivered a standout performance. The synergy with his new linemates was obvious. Domi had his best game of the season and created several scoring chances for the team. Together with Robertson, the duo’s speed proved to be a headache for the Lightning.

Matthews Knies and Max Domi Maple Leafs

Calle Jarnkrok was a huge part of this line’s success. He has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. In a display of perfect timing, Jarnkrok capitalized on a rebound from a shot by Robertson to score a key goal. Finally, his contributions extended into overtime when he took advantage of a great opportunity to skate with William Nylander and Morgan Rielly. His deflection off a great shot/pass from Rielly won the game.

Takeaway Three: Keefe, Treliving, And The Coaching Staff

Finally, it’s clear that crucial coaching decisions can contribute to wins and losses. These coaching staff and management decisions ultimately helped lead to the Maple Leafs’ impressive win.

Sheldon Keefe, as the head coach, has been facing scrutiny for his roster choices and line combinations. However, last night these decisions seemed brilliant (finally, perhaps). That said, it had to be a combination of the work of the assistant coaches who also provided input about player deployment.

Whoever did it, three changes really worked well. First, the decision to promote Matthew Knies to the first line proved to be a game-changer. This new top line was responsible for four goals and an astonishing ten points during the game. Knies’s elevation played a pivotal role in the team’s offensive explosion.

Second, the coaching staff’s decision to replace Pontus Holmberg with Nick Robertson, shift Domi to center, and add Jarnkrok to the line resulted in a rejuvenated third line. This move created the best third line the Maple Leafs have showcased this season, bringing a perfect balance of skill and defensive capability.

Finally, benching Ryan Reaves and opting to play with only eleven forwards led to significant improvements in the fourth line’s performance, both offensively and defensively. Deciding to utilize David Kampf in a more central role on the line, particularly for defensive zone draws, enhanced the unit’s overall effectiveness. Removing Reaves, who is a defensive liability, allowed the team to focus on more efficient and reliable play in the defensive zone.

