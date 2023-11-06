The Calgary Flames have put contract extension talks with key players Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin on hold, signaling a potential shift in the team’s direction. Speculation is rife that a full rebuild might be on the horizon for the Flames, prompting management to reassess their strategy in light of the team’s performance this season.

Hockey insiders shed light on Calgary’s pursuit of defensive reinforcements. According to Elliotte Friedman of 32 Thoughts, the Flames have been actively seeking defensemen, with Nikita Zadorov being a prime target. Friedman suggested that if the Flames were willing, the Leafs might be interested in both Zadorov and Chris Tanev to bolster their back end. “I think they’re looking for defensemen all summer. They just haven’t found the mix. The one I could see if Zadorov,” said Friedman. He added, “I’ll bet you this, if they could find a way to get Zadorov and Tanev, I bet you they would do it. I bet you they would do both of them if Calgary was willing to do that.” Jeff Marek responded that Brad Treliving knows them well. Friedman added, “I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but if you showed me a path where that could occur, I could see it.”

Chris Tanev Nikita Zadorov Flames trade rumors

Zadorov, known for his physicality and robust defensive play, could bring much-needed toughness to the Leafs’ defensive lineup. Tanev has long been known as a guts and soul player, willing to go to war and battle every night for his team.

Related: Maple Leafs Recall Nick Robertson From Marlies

Brad Treliving, Flames’ General Manager, has a history with both players. Zadorov, having orchestrated his acquisition from the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021 is a pending unrestricted free agent. His status makes him an attractive short-term addition, especially for the Leafs’ playoff ambitions. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 235 pounds, Zadorov’s presence on the ice could address Toronto’s defensive shortcomings.

Back in 2018, Friedman noted, “I do think that the Maple Leafs have had interest in Chris Tanev, I don’t think that that is a huge secret. I do think there will be a point where the Canucks will have to decide what they are going to do with him.” To hear that Treliving might be interested again is not a shock.

Maple Leafs Could Make Huge Shakeup

Friedman expressed his bewilderment at the struggles faced by new players in Toronto, highlighting the need for players like Zadorov to bring a different dynamic to the team. With the Flames exploring potential changes, the Leafs might seize the opportunity to strengthen their roster with experienced defensemen.

Friedman and Marek both noted that if things don’t change in Toronto, the team could really look different next season. Marek suggested the roster could be due for a shakeup and Friedman noted that they are in a position to really change things up this summer based on their contract situations.

This podcast dropped just as Nick Robertson was called up from the Marlies and both hosts suggested there could be a lot of that coming.

Next: Canucks Quick Hits: Demko, Pettersson, Joshua, Soucy & Hronek