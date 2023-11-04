Insider Questions Maple Leafs’ Lack of Response to Marchand

In the video below, former NHL player and current hockey analyst Nick Kypreos discussed the controversial incident involving Brad Marchand’s “can opener” trip on Timothy Liljegren. What he was most concerned about was the subsequent lack of response from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Nobody came to support their fallen teammate.

The latest word on Liljegren is that he suffered a substantial injury and will be out for a while. The NHL seems to have ignored Marchand’s dangerous play. But why would the Maple Leafs?

For Kypreos, There Was a Need for a Resonpse from Someone… Anyone

Kypreos emphasized the need for a proactive approach to such incidents, stressing that waiting for the league to take action isn’t enough. He drew a comparison to a past incident involving Nick Foligno (when he was with the Maple Leafs for a short time) and Corey Perry (after he kneed Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in the head during the postseason).

Kypreos noted that players have traditionally stepped up to protect their teammates in such situations. Not on this Maple Leafs team. Why not, he wonders.

He also mentioned the Tampa Bay Lightning’s quick response to protect their goaltender last year when Robert Bortuzzo collided with Andrei Vasilevskiy. Kypreos argued that taking matters into their own hands and risking a suspension would have been more acceptable than having no response at all.

Kypreos Believes That Head Coach Sheldon Keefe Should Have Played Reaves with the Top Line

In hindsight, Kypreos suggested that the Maple Leafs should have put Ryan Reaves on the ice with star players like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner during Marchand’s next shifts to address the situation. This approach would have allowed Reaves to engage with Marchand and protect his teammates.

Overall, Kypreos expressed his disappointment with the Leafs’ lack of response to the incident, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a team’s identity and unity in challenging situations.

Kypreos’ point is that he is dumbfounded there’s no fightback on this Maple Leafs team. As listeners can tell from the video, he thinks there should be. Personally, while I don’t condone fighting, a player like Marchand is tough to stomach. He’s obviously dangerous to his fellow players – disrespectful, actually.

He crossed the line yet again on Thursday. I’m with Kypreos on this one.

