Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes Eye Mitch Marner in Bid to Rebound from Playoff Blunder
The Carolina Hurricanes can’t be happy with how their season ended, and they could eye Mitch Marner to fill a need this summer.
After another disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Florida Panthers — this time in a Game 5 loss — the Carolina Hurricanes, James Mirtle of The Athletic writes that the Canes are gearing up for a big offseason. With nearly $30 million in projected cap space and a deep, competitive roster already in place, the Hurricanes believe they need one or maybe two pieces to take the next step.
Carolina is well-positioned to make a splash in free agency, and one name might be at the top of their wish list: Mitch Marner.
The Toronto Maple Leafs star is expected to be one of the most coveted free agents if he hits the open market. Brad Treliving hinted at his media availability Thursday that this is a real possibility. The Hurricanes are one of many teams reportedly preparing to make a serious push.
As the Leafs potentially prioritize changing their “DNA”, the Hurricanes need offensive elite talent. They have hard workers and grinders who never quit. They lack difference-makers and superstar skill. Marner’s playmaking skill set could be the offensive jolt Carolina needs to finally push past its recent playoff hurdles.
Hurricanes Prepared to Overpay For The Marner Piece They Think They’re Missing?
With little in the way of contracts that need addressing, the Hurricanes are well-positioned to use their extra cap space to overspend. And, it might take that to land Marner.
Despite finishing second in the league standings, the Hurricanes once again came up short in the postseason, something they’ve grown quite tired of. Marner hasn’t proven he’s the answer to anyone’s playoff struggles, but he does fill a need. Combined with the right mix of playoff tenacity from other members of the roster, he might be the missing piece that helps their offense and on special teams.
The Hurricanes can also make other moves, meaning Marner won’t be the only thing they do, should they be successful in their bid.
Veteran blue-liners Brent Burns (turning 40 in March) and Dmitry Orlov are pending free agents, and the Hurricanes must decide how to replace or re-sign them.
Goaltending also remains a question mark, with Frederik Andersen’s contract expiring.
Next: ‘DNA Needs to Change in Our Team’, Says Treliving of Maple Leafs
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
‘DNA Needs to Change in Our Team’, Says Treliving of Maple Leafs
Brad Treliving spoke with the media on Thursday and talked about the DNA of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Game 5 Can’t Be an Opportunity Wasted for Oilers’ Jeff Skinner
Jeff Skinner looks to be getting an opportunity for the Edmonton Oilers in Game...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Crossing a Line or Positive Sign? Bouchard Play Shocks Oiler Fans
Did Evan Bouchard cross a line with his slash to Roope Hintz, or is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Stecher Shafted, But Oilers D-Man Has Unreal Reaction to Ekholm Return
Mattias Ekholm is about to return for the Edmonton Oilers, but Troy Stecher has...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Carolina Ends 19-Year East Final Drought with Game 4 Shutout Win
The Carolina Hurricanes are still alive as they win Game 4 versus the Florida...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Dominating Stars Since McDavid-Draisaitl Bench Moment
Since the moment in Game 1 between Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl the Edmonton...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
‘It Is Coming…’ Says Journalist About McDavid vs Stars in Game 3
Connor McDavid is looking for a breakout game in the series between the Edmonton...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 4 days ago
Panthers Dominate Hurricanes: DQ Blizzards, Plastic Rats Stealing Headlines
The Florida Panthers are dominating the Carolina Hurricanes to the point everyone is talking...
-
New York Islanders/ 5 days ago
Islanders and Shanahan Determine Match ‘Isn’t a Fit’
Both Brendan Shanahan and the New York Islanders have determined it's not a fit...
-
Dallas Stars/ 6 days ago
‘It Cost Us the Game’: Oilers Shift Focus for Game 2 vs. Stars
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Dallas Stars in Game 2, with special teams...