Hurricanes Eye Mitch Marner in Bid to Rebound from Playoff Blunder

After another disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Florida Panthers — this time in a Game 5 loss — the Carolina Hurricanes, James Mirtle of The Athletic writes that the Canes are gearing up for a big offseason. With nearly $30 million in projected cap space and a deep, competitive roster already in place, the Hurricanes believe they need one or maybe two pieces to take the next step.

Carolina is well-positioned to make a splash in free agency, and one name might be at the top of their wish list: Mitch Marner.

The Toronto Maple Leafs star is expected to be one of the most coveted free agents if he hits the open market. Brad Treliving hinted at his media availability Thursday that this is a real possibility. The Hurricanes are one of many teams reportedly preparing to make a serious push.

As the Leafs potentially prioritize changing their “DNA”, the Hurricanes need offensive elite talent. They have hard workers and grinders who never quit. They lack difference-makers and superstar skill. Marner’s playmaking skill set could be the offensive jolt Carolina needs to finally push past its recent playoff hurdles.

Hurricanes Prepared to Overpay For The Marner Piece They Think They’re Missing?

With little in the way of contracts that need addressing, the Hurricanes are well-positioned to use their extra cap space to overspend. And, it might take that to land Marner.

Despite finishing second in the league standings, the Hurricanes once again came up short in the postseason, something they’ve grown quite tired of. Marner hasn’t proven he’s the answer to anyone’s playoff struggles, but he does fill a need. Combined with the right mix of playoff tenacity from other members of the roster, he might be the missing piece that helps their offense and on special teams.

The Hurricanes can also make other moves, meaning Marner won’t be the only thing they do, should they be successful in their bid.

Veteran blue-liners Brent Burns (turning 40 in March) and Dmitry Orlov are pending free agents, and the Hurricanes must decide how to replace or re-sign them.

Goaltending also remains a question mark, with Frederik Andersen’s contract expiring.

