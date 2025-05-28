Marchessault Open to Trade from Predators, Prefers Hometown Team

After just a single season with the Nashville Predators, veteran winger Jonathan Marchessault may already be open to moving on. Reportedly willing to accept a trade if the Predators can find one, his preference is to go back home and play for the Montreal Canadiens.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Marchessault is open to parting ways with the Predators following a challenging year for the club. They finished 28th overall, but were considered contenders when the season began. Having made big offseason moves, including signing Steven Stamkos, Brady Skjei, and Marchessault, the team struggled to generate offense. Despite notching a respectable 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 78 games, the 34-year-old saw his production dip along with the rest of the team’s top forwards.

Jonathan Marchessault Predators

With four years remaining on a $5.5 million AAV deal, Marchessault is under contract through age 38. That term may be a sticking point in any potential trade, but Seravalli believes the veteran still holds strong value and the Canadiens are a team that likes to take a chance on proven players who have a bad season. He is an incredible bounce-back candidate capable of reaching the 30-goal mark in the right situation. The Canadiens are definitely making strides, having made the playoffs this season.

Seravalli noted:

“I think in a perfect world, he would love to go to the Montreal Canadiens and go home. I don’t know how open they are to that, given the term on his deal. But you can see him helping a pretty good offense already to take that next step. He seems like a true Marty St. Louis type player, doesn’t he?”

Not the First Time the Canadiens Have Been Linked to Marchessault

Montreal was reportedly the runner-up in signing him last summer, losing out to Nashville largely because they only offered a three-year deal compared to the five-year term Marchessault ultimately accepted.

It remains unclear how open the Canadiens are to revisiting their interest, but as Montreal continues to build a young and exciting offensive core, a proven playoff performer like Marchessault could be a valuable addition — if the term can be worked around.

For the Predators, shedding one of their longer-term veteran contracts would help accelerate their push to get younger — a clear priority after last season’s disappointment.

