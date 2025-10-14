With Roslovic In, Rookie Could Be Out on Healthy Oilers Roster

With Jack Roslovic ready to join the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers, it won’t be long before the team is nearly fully healthy, and the organization will have to make tough roster decisions. Among them is the issue of having too many players.

Roslovic should play on the Oilers’ road trip through New York. Pretty soon, Mattias Janmark might be healthy. In November, Zach Hyman will be back. That could leave a waiver-exempt rookie like forward Isaac Howard as the most likely casualty.

Howard, 21, made the team out of camp after an impressive preseason but has struggled to make an impact through the first two games of the regular season. There are times he looks dangerous, and he seems to be quickly figuring out the NHL game, but his contract is one that the Oilers don’t have to worry about.

Howard does not have to clear waivers to be sent down to the AHL. That’s great for the Oilers, but unfortunate for Howard, as it makes him someone the organization can move up and down as needed. Because the reigning Hobey Baker Award winner has averaged just over 10 minutes of ice time per night and has yet to record a point, the Oilers may believe a little time in the AHL won’t hurt his development.

Oilers Excited to See What Roslovic Can Bring

While it might sting to lose access to Howard for a handful of games, the Oilers are excited to see if Roslovic can help their team.

He signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract last week. His deal includes a no-move clause through October — guaranteeing him a roster spot until at least November 1. Once Hyman and Mattias Janmark are healthy, the Oilers will reset, and that means reevaluating the 13 forwards they want to have on the roster. That includes potentially bringing back up whomever they demote.

The Oilers will need to temporarily trim down the roster, and Howard’s limited role makes him a likely candidate for reassignment. But it won’t be permanent if that’s the route the Oilers choose to go.

A stint in the AHL wouldn’t be a setback; it would be a chance for him to keep playing meaningful minutes while the Oilers figure out what to do with a surplus of players.

