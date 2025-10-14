Edmonton Oilers
With Roslovic In, Rookie Could Be Out on Healthy Oilers Roster
As Jack Roslovic returns, the Edmonton Oilers must navigate roster challenges. See how Ike Howard fits into the lineup.
With Jack Roslovic ready to join the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers, it won’t be long before the team is nearly fully healthy, and the organization will have to make tough roster decisions. Among them is the issue of having too many players.
Roslovic should play on the Oilers’ road trip through New York. Pretty soon, Mattias Janmark might be healthy. In November, Zach Hyman will be back. That could leave a waiver-exempt rookie like forward Isaac Howard as the most likely casualty.
Howard, 21, made the team out of camp after an impressive preseason but has struggled to make an impact through the first two games of the regular season. There are times he looks dangerous, and he seems to be quickly figuring out the NHL game, but his contract is one that the Oilers don’t have to worry about.
Related: Insider Calling Roslovic’s Oilers Deal a “Trial Period” Signing
Howard does not have to clear waivers to be sent down to the AHL. That’s great for the Oilers, but unfortunate for Howard, as it makes him someone the organization can move up and down as needed. Because the reigning Hobey Baker Award winner has averaged just over 10 minutes of ice time per night and has yet to record a point, the Oilers may believe a little time in the AHL won’t hurt his development.
Oilers Excited to See What Roslovic Can Bring
While it might sting to lose access to Howard for a handful of games, the Oilers are excited to see if Roslovic can help their team.
He signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract last week. His deal includes a no-move clause through October — guaranteeing him a roster spot until at least November 1. Once Hyman and Mattias Janmark are healthy, the Oilers will reset, and that means reevaluating the 13 forwards they want to have on the roster. That includes potentially bringing back up whomever they demote.
The Oilers will need to temporarily trim down the roster, and Howard’s limited role makes him a likely candidate for reassignment. But it won’t be permanent if that’s the route the Oilers choose to go.
A stint in the AHL wouldn’t be a setback; it would be a chance for him to keep playing meaningful minutes while the Oilers figure out what to do with a surplus of players.
Next: Alex Tuch Trade Rumors Keep Circling the Oilers as Sabres’ Struggles Continue
More News
-
New Jersey Devils/ 20 minutes ago
Devils Face Goaltending Questions After Allen, Markstrom Injury Scares
Discover the latest updates on the Markstrom injury following a tense game against the...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 19 hours ago
Red Wings Provide Update on Lucas Raymond’s Injury
Lucas Raymond injury update: The Red Wings forward left the game after a hit...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Agent Addresses Possible Future McDavid–Matthews Team-Up
Could Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews team up in the NHL? Explore the future...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers and GM Has Bad News for the Stuart Skinner Haters
Stan Bowman's comments on Stuart Skinner highlight his support for the Oilers' goaltender despite...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 days ago
Sabres’ Josh Norris Suffers Injury Setback: Will Miss Signficant Time
The Josh Norris injury will keep him sidelined for a significant time. Discover the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Pickard In, Skinner Out : What It Means for the Oilers’ Goalie Situation
Calvin Pickard steps in as the new starter for the Edmonton Oilers following a...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Sharks Owner Knocks Karlsson, Talk Team’s Brighter Future
Hasso Plattner discusses the Sharks' future and the lasting effects of Erik Karlsson's time...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
“It Wasn’t Fun”: Roslovic Talks Hurdles Before Joining Oilers
Explore Jack Roslovic's journey with the Oilers as he navigates through a challenging offseason...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 4 days ago
Bill Guerin Makes ‘Wild’ Admission About Kaprizov’s Deal
The Kaprizov deal with the Wild is coming under fire; learn why GM Bill...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Place Walman on Injured Reserve, New Signee Joins Roster Without Cap Issue
The Edmonton Oilers place Jake Walman on injured reserve, allowing roster flexibility while finalizing...