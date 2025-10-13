Alex Tuch Trade Rumors Keep Circling the Oilers as Sabres’ Struggles Continue

The Buffalo Sabres are only a few games into the new season, but frustration and uncertainty are already boiling over — and that’s created talk that some of the Sabres’ big names might be on the move, while also keeping the Alex Tuch-to-Edmonton rumors alive and well.

After a dismal start that saw Buffalo look flat and disorganized, speculation has resurfaced that this is already turning into a year where the Sabres will be sellers. Jumping to that conclusion so quickly in a season seems ridiculous, but insiders and analysts are already suggesting the coach looks and sounds defeated. Stars on the team have also suggested this needs to be a season of progression or major change.

That will lead to questions about the future of Alex Tuch, who has said he’d like to re-sign in Buffalo, but a deal hasn’t been done yet, and he has to be worried about signing long-term with a team that struggles year after year.

The Oilers could be eyeing the winger if the Sabres’ season continues to spiral. Jeff Marek said on Sekeres and Price that “there’s a lot of talk about Tuch around the Oilers.” With the Sabres’ playoff drought stretching back to 2011 and patience wearing thin internally, players like Tuch could soon become trade targets for contending teams.

TSN’s Craig Button added that if he were a rival GM, he’d “be calling the Sabres and trying to poach players out of there,” specifically naming Tuch as a strong fit in Edmonton’s top six. Jason Gregor echoed that sentiment, suggesting Tuch should inform Buffalo early if he plans to move on, giving management time to find a deal.

Alex Tuch Oilers trade

Could the Oilers Make This Work with Tuch?

Tuch, 28, would check several boxes for the Oilers — size, speed, and a strong two-way game that could complement Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. The challenge, however, would be financial. With Edmonton tight against the cap, GM Stan Bowman would need to move money to make any deal work.

The team also has too many players on the roster, which means sending multiple bodies back in the deal or finding a separate trade to move players out.

Still, as Buffalo’s season starts to crumble, the buzz around players like Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, and Tuch will get louder. That chatter could soon turn into something more serious.

