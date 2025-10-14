Oilers Shuffle Lines as Roslovic Set for Debut Against Rangers

The Edmonton Oilers are rolling out a reworked lineup for tonight’s matchup against the New York Rangers, with several notable changes following a strong start to the 2025-26 season. All the lines have changed, and a few key injury notes will lead to another roster change in the coming days.

Andrew Mangiapane earns a promotion to the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl after scoring in back-to-back games, giving the Oilers added scoring punch and chemistry with their dynamic duo. That will mean Trent Frederic gets pushed down the lineup after a couple of games on the top line, where he wasn’t the ideal fit.

Jack Roslovic makes his Oilers debut on the second line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Matt Savoie, adding speed and depth to the middle-six. Frederic will centre the third line with Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen, replacing Noah Philp, who is held out of the lineup for tonight.

The fourth line remains Adam Henrique, Isaac Howard, and David Tomasek, although it has yet to generate Grade-A scoring chances early this season. That said, Tomasek did get several looks on the power play versus the Canucks on Saturday night.

On defense, Troy Stecher replaces Alec Regula, who finished Saturday’s game against Vancouver banged up. He took two heavy hits from Evander Kane and remains sidelined. Pairings feature Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse and Stecher, with Brett Kulak and Ty Emberson on the third pairing.

Jake Walman remains on injured reserve, but the hope is that he’s ready to play Thursday night versus the New York Islanders.

In net, Stuart Skinner starts, giving him another opportunity to stake his claim as the Oilers’ potential No. 1, while Calvin Pickard serves as backup. Mattias Janmark could play later this weekend, and Zach Hyman remains on LTIR.

