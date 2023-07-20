Hellebuyck Could Start Next Season With the Winnipeg Jets

According to insights shared by NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman during a recent interview with NHL Network, there is a possibility that Connor Hellebuyck, the star goaltender for the Winnipeg Jets, might begin the upcoming season with his current team.
While some people have speculated about potential trade scenarios for Hellebuyck, the Jets seem intent on avoiding a full-scale rebuild and are keen to remain competitive. They are determined to secure a playoff spot, but this means they must ensure they have a suitable replacement for Hellebuyck if any trade were to materialize.
Friedman indicated that the New Jersey Devils have been among the teams showing interest in Hellebuyck, along with John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks. However, teams seem to be playing a cautious game of poker, as they won’t commit to a trade without having a clear understanding of Hellebuyck’s next contract terms.
The contract situation has been a significant factor in delaying any potential trades involving Hellebuyck during the summer. As things stand, a buying team could potentially get him for just one season, which could make the cost of acquisition more manageable. Nonetheless, Hellebuyck (a pending UFA at the end of next season) is eager to find a new team where he can compete for championships and secure a long-term contract.
All Eyes On Hellebuyck at the Trade Deadline?
As the NHL offseason progresses, the situation surrounding Hellebuyck remains uncertain, with teams strategically evaluating their options before making any moves. If the Jets retain their star netminder for the upcoming season, it would come as no surprise given their commitment to remaining competitive while seeking the right opportunity for Hellebuyck’s future.
The focus would then shift to the NHL Trade Deadline, where he would be arguably the most popular player for teams that aren’t confident in their goaltenders heading into the postseason.
