Devils Dropping Out of Hellebuyck Race, Eye John Gibson in Goal

There are rumors circulating about the New Jersey Devils potentially expressing interest in Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson. While Gibson’s agent has denied any suggestions that the netminder told the team he will never play another game for the Ducks, it has been reported that Gibson has informed Ducks GM Pat Verbeek about his preference to avoid another rebuilding phase. However, Gibson has not issued any ultimatums regarding his future.

Having already been linked to Connor Hellebuyck, the speculation suggests that the Devils may be switching gears and exploring the possibility of acquiring Gibson as a goaltender, considering their need for a reliable netminder.

Devils Drop Out of Hellebuyck Race, Look at John Gibson in Goal

Asking the question, “Are the Devils sniffing around John Gibson?” in a recent column, Larry Brooks answers it by saying:

Why, yes, sources tell us, that is exactly what New Jersey is doing as they weigh whether the Vitek Vanecek-Akira Schmid tandem can get them to the promised land coming out of a division that features Igor Shesterkin and Ilya Sorokin in a league in which Adin Hill’s team won the Cup.

He’s not the only one making a link between Gibson and the Devils. Elliotte Friedman explained on the latest 32 Thoughts the Podcast, “Look, John Gibson wants a trade. The Anaheim Ducks want to accommodate it. I think the Ducks have found this process harder than they thought (it would be).” He adds that Verbeek is likely asking a lot but there are many goalies on the market and Gibson has a bit of an injury history. He notes: “And there’s a lot of people out there who believe that in a winning situation, which Anaheim isn’t in right now, he is going to take off. I know there’s some people out there who really know Gibson and really like Gibson, who would bet on him in that situation.”

Do The Devils Make Sense For Gibson?

The situation is still developing, and it remains to be seen whether the Devils will actively pursue Gibson or if other teams will also show interest in the highly-regarded goaltender. The one thing about Gibson over other options is that he’s signed to a shorter-term deal and there’s no massive commitment from the Devils. He’s got four years remaining on his contract, but adding Hellebuyck means paying a hefty price and then being forced to push all in on a long-term extension at a huge cap number.

As for the team’s interest in Hellebuyck, James Nichols of NJHockeyNow writes that due to the significant amount of time that has passed and Hellebuyck’s substantial price tag, there is a growing belief that the Devils are no longer in the running unless there are significant developments or changes in the situation. The circumstances have seemingly shifted, leading to a sense that the Devils are unlikely to pursue Hellebuyck as their goaltending solution.

