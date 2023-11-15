Winnipeg Jets Quick Hits: Ehlers, Connor, Hellebuyck & More

On Tuesday night, the Winnipeg Jets soared to a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils. Kyle Connor led the team with two goals and an assist. Nikolaj Ehlers added a pair of goals, and Cole Perfetti and Morgan Barron also scored for the Jets. Jets’ goalie Connor Hellebuyck, played a solid game and made 31 saves

As the Jets continue their five-game homestand, the win further solidifies the team’s position in the tough Central Division. The team now has a record of 8-5-2 and has been 6-2-2 in their last 10 games.

Quick Hit One: Kyle Connor Is Now Tied for the NHL Goal-Scoring Leadership

Kyle Connor’s outstanding performance led the Jets to their decisive 6-3 victory over the Devils. With two goals and an assist, Connor not only helped his team win but he also claimed a share of the NHL’s goal-scoring lead. He’s now tied with Auston Matthews at an impressive 13 goals for the season.

Connor’s recent point streak also now spans four games. He’s been a solid player for the Jets this season. He now has put up 13 goals and seven assists (for 20 points) in 15 games. He’s also averaging almost 21 minutes on the ice this season. His offensive production, particularly on the power play, has been a driving force for his team’s success. Last night was his fourth multiple-point game in November.

Quick Hit Two: Nikolaj Ehlers Doubles His Goal Total for the Season

Nikolaj Ehlers has had a slow start to the season. However, his offense showed up last night in his team’s convincing 6-3 win. He scored two goals to double his season’s total to four.

Jets fans have to hope this spurt will help him break out a bit. He’s now put up eight points in 15 games, Ehlers also jumped to the pump to stand up for a teammate in a third-period fight.

Quick Hit Three: Connor Hellebuyck’s Solid Goaltending

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck played a key role in the Jets’ win by making 31 saves against the Devils. He’s now won three of his last four starts and has shown consistency in goal and has allowed only 11 goals in that four-game span.

Hellebuyck has now put up a 7-4-1 record, a 2.99 GAA, and a .894 save percentage. His solid play has been instrumental in the Jets’ recent 10-game success. Look for the rock-solid goalie to get more starts. He’s a key to the team’s winning strategy.

Quick Hit Four: Cole Perfetti Is on a Pace for a Breakout Season

Cole Perfetti continued his impressive season’s performance in Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Devils. Last night, he scored a power-play goal and added an assist. He now has points in his last seven games (with four goals and five assists). He’s been a consistent contributor and has extended his goal-scoring streak to four straight games.

The 21-year-old forward had 30 points in 51 outings last year. This season, he’s doing even better and is on pace to pass that mark easily. He has put up five goals and eight assists (for 13 points) with a plus-5 rating in his 15 games.

Quick Hit Five: Josh Morrissey Gathers Four Assists

Josh Morrissey had an impressive game against the Devils by putting up four assists and a plus-2 rating. Two of his assists came on the power play.

Morrissey has been a key playmaker from the blue line recently and has registered seven assists in his last five games. So far this season, he has scored a single goal but has added 13 assists (for 14 points) in 15 games.

Other Contributors to the Jets Win

Other contributors to the Jets’ win against the Devils included the following:

Dylan Samberg recorded an assist. The point ended a seven-game point drought. He’s playing in a third-pairing role with limited ice time.

Vladislav Namestnikov also posted an assist. With the points, he’s now put up three helpers in his last five games.

Mason Appleton also added an assist when he set up Nikolaj Ehlers’ empty-net goal. He now has a goal and three assists in the last five games.

Neal Pionk registered an assist, which was his third point in the last five games.

Alex Iafallo’s assist came on Connor’s opening goal. Despite a five-game goal-scoring drought, he’s put up seven assists in that span. He now has four goals and nine assists on the season.

Mark Scheifele registered a power-play assist that extended his four-game point streak. In that space, he scored one goal and added eight assists. On the season, he’s scored five goals and added 13 assists.

