The Edmonton Oilers are gearing up for an anticipated boost as forwards Dylan Holloway and Sam Gagner are set to return to the lineup this weekend. Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed this positive development, stating that while the duo won’t play against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, they should be ready for action when the Oilers face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
Holloway, a 22-year-old forward drafted 14th overall in 2020, is making a comeback after recovering from a lower-body injury sustained in mid-November. His return is eagerly awaited, especially after a challenging start to the season where he managed just one goal and 13 penalty minutes in 14 games. Holloway has faced health struggles in previous seasons, but aims to contribute and find some consistency in the Oilers’ top nine.
Gagner, the 34-year-old forward, is also set to rejoin the Oilers after missing the last four games due to an accidental high-stick incident. Gagner has been a positive surprise this season, registering four goals and nine points in 18 games. His return adds experience and offensive capabilities to the Oilers’ lineup. He knows his role and is happy to play it, not likely to be a regular on a nightly basis.
Both Returns Offer the Oilers Considerable Forward Depth
While the return of Gagner and Holloway is promising, uncertainties surround their immediate playing time. The Oilers have seen recent success with emerging talents like Ryan McLeod, who has been a force in the top six alongside Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele. This trio’s solid performance has led to adjustments in the lineup, with Evander Kane moving down to the third line. Additionally, Connor Brown is finding his stride (even though he hasn’t scored). The hope is that the flood gates soon open.
The potential formation of a skilled third line comprising Kane, Brown, and Holloway could offer the Oilers a versatile two-way presence with scoring capabilities. This strategic lineup adjustment showcases the team’s depth and options as they continue their impressive run, having won five straight games leading up to the matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Oilers, currently on the cusp of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference, aim to maintain their winning momentum with the returning players and evolving line combinations.
