Chicago Blackhawks
Will Numbers Game Lead to Surprising Trade by Blackhawks?
The Blackhawks haven’t extended Wyatt Kaiser yet, leaving his future uncertain amid a crowded young defensive corps.
The Chicago Blackhawks have yet to sign 23-year-old defenseman Wyatt Kaiser to a contract extension, raising questions about his future with the team. Kaiser, who completed his three-year, $2.75 million entry-level deal, played 57 games last season and has appeared in 98 career NHL contests, recording four goals and 14 assists.
The Blackhawks extended a qualifying offer to him and are expected to sign him. But they have not done so yet.
With a deep group of young blueliners, the Blackhawks face a numbers crunch. NHL insider Frank Seravalli noted on Bleacher Report that Chicago likely has nine to ten NHL-ready defensemen, meaning somebody will be on the move. He wouldn’t go so far as to suggest Kaiser was the player the team would trade, but not everyone fits as the roster is currently constructed.
The Blackhawks Should Move Someone Other Than Kaiser
Kaiser has the potential to be a top-four defenseman, so trading him seems like the Blackhawks would be pulling the plug far too early. He has shown inconsistencies, meaning he’s not a sure thing, but the Blackhawks have time. They aren’t competing this season for the playoffs and this would be the year to give him a longer look to see what he’s capable of.
Related: Blackhawks Set to “Take Run At” $13 Million Goalie
Instead, the Blackhawks may want to move on from someone like Connor Murphy. He is in the final season of his current deal, would have some trade value around the league as a $4.4 million cap hit (less if money is retained), and could return the Blackhawks another piece or a pick/prospect.
Kaiser is projected to slot on the Blackhawks’ second pairing alongside Artyom Levshunov as Chicago opens the 2025-26 season on Oct. 7 against the Florida Panthers. There’s no good reason for that to change.
Next: Rangers Eye Trade For Iconic Center to Pair With Panarin [Report]
More News
-
New York Rangers/ 50 minutes ago
Rangers Eye Trade For Iconic Center to Pair With Panarin [Report]
Could a famous top center be the missing piece for Rangers' Panarin? Find out...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 hours ago
Kings’ Anze Kopitar Seems Ready to Walk Away from His First Love
Find out why Anze Kopitar's last season in the NHL may mark the end...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Zach Hyman Injury Update: Good and Bad News for Oilers
Zach Hyman shares his injury update, revealing his wrist is nearly healed but his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
Social Media Explodes Over Hypothetical Connor McDavid Trade Scenarios
Fans on X.com (Twitter) went wild imagining impossible Connor McDavid trade scenarios, from blockbuster...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Insider Faces Backlash Over Panarin Contract Update
Insider updates on Artemi Panarin’s contract spark frustration as fans grow impatient waiting for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Trade Market Thin, But These Goalie Options Could Tempt the Oilers
The Oilers’ search for a goalie upgrade faces slim options, with only a few...
-
Podcast Ties Controversial Goalie to Oilers in New Update
Carter Hart is generating excitement in Oilers Nation. Discover the latest news on his...
-
One Unresolved Issue Could Be Holding Up McDavid’s Decision
Connor McDavid may love Edmonton, but until the Oilers fix their biggest flaw —...
-
Insider’s Take on McDavid’s Comments Brutal News for Oilers
Elliotte Friedman believes McDavid’s comments hint at uncertainty about his long-term future with the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Contract Update? McDavid to Address Media Before Olympic Camp
Connor McDavid media scrum on Wednesday could reveal news on his future and relationship...