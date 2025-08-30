Will Numbers Game Lead to Surprising Trade by Blackhawks?

The Chicago Blackhawks have yet to sign 23-year-old defenseman Wyatt Kaiser to a contract extension, raising questions about his future with the team. Kaiser, who completed his three-year, $2.75 million entry-level deal, played 57 games last season and has appeared in 98 career NHL contests, recording four goals and 14 assists.

The Blackhawks extended a qualifying offer to him and are expected to sign him. But they have not done so yet.

With a deep group of young blueliners, the Blackhawks face a numbers crunch. NHL insider Frank Seravalli noted on Bleacher Report that Chicago likely has nine to ten NHL-ready defensemen, meaning somebody will be on the move. He wouldn’t go so far as to suggest Kaiser was the player the team would trade, but not everyone fits as the roster is currently constructed.

The Blackhawks Should Move Someone Other Than Kaiser

Kaiser has the potential to be a top-four defenseman, so trading him seems like the Blackhawks would be pulling the plug far too early. He has shown inconsistencies, meaning he’s not a sure thing, but the Blackhawks have time. They aren’t competing this season for the playoffs and this would be the year to give him a longer look to see what he’s capable of.

Instead, the Blackhawks may want to move on from someone like Connor Murphy. He is in the final season of his current deal, would have some trade value around the league as a $4.4 million cap hit (less if money is retained), and could return the Blackhawks another piece or a pick/prospect.

Kaiser is projected to slot on the Blackhawks’ second pairing alongside Artyom Levshunov as Chicago opens the 2025-26 season on Oct. 7 against the Florida Panthers. There’s no good reason for that to change.

