Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks Set to “Take Run At” $13 Million Goalie
The Blackhawks are reportedly preparing to lock in a $4.5 million goalie this offseason, signaling another contract bet for the organization.
The Chicago Blackhawks have been busy this week. Elliotte Friedman addressed some of what the team has been doing, focusing specifically on the recent signing of Frank Nazar and a future contract for Connor Bedard. He also notes the Blackhawks might be looking to take care of some other business.
During his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman noted that Spencer Knight is on the final year of his current contract before becoming a restricted free agent. Friedman seems to think the team would like to lock that deal down.
Noting that, when clubs believe in their guys, they aren’t afraid to make bets on them, Knight might be in a situation like Nazar. The Blackhawks believed that Nazar was going to be someone who could make his unprecedented seven-year contract extension look like a solid value in a couple of seasons. GM Kyle Davidson might think the same thing about Knight.
Friedman explained:
“I don’t believe there’s anything going on with Connor Bedard right now, who is eligible for an extension. But I do believe Chicago is considering some other business and one of the things I do wonder about is Spencer Knight”
Friedman added, that Knight is up after this year and “the sure is predictor of future behavior is past behavior…” He said, “I wonder if they’re going to take a run at Knight.”
What Would That Deal Look Like For Knight?
It’s tough to tell how comfortable the Blackhawks are with their goalie and what a long-term deal might look like. If there’s anything the Nazar extension has proven, it’s that Chicago is unpredictable.
Like Nazar, Knight has only played limited games for the Blackhawks. In 15 starts last season, he posted a 3.18 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. Those aren’t exactly the kind of numbers that scream monster extension for several seasons.
That said, Knight did have much better results with the Florida Panthers in the 80 games he played for that franchise. Over his 95-game career, his totals have him at a 2.82 goals against and a .905 save percentage.
