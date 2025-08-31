Montreal Canadiens
Why Tax Rules Could Complicate a Carey Price Trade
Learn about the complexities surrounding the Carey Price trade as ow taxes may play a crucial role in potential landing spots.
Trade chatter around Carey Price is heating up again, with Marco D’Amico of RG.rog suggesting that a deal could take place in the next few days. With Price’s bonus out of the way, it does make sense that a few teams would be open to acquiring Price’s contract, but a surprising factor could complicate any deal: taxes.
With Price set to receive a $5.5 million signing bonus this weekend, his contract becomes even more appealing to teams looking for cap relief. After the bonus is paid, he carries just a $2 million salary while still accounting for a $10.5 million cap hit — a valuable tool for franchises trying to reach the salary cap floor without spending real money.
Teams like San Jose or Chicago have been floated as potential destinations, and Price has said in the past he’d waive his no-trade clause if it helped the Canadiens. But according to NHL insider Jeff Marek, there’s a possibility that tax rules could affect his willingness to move. Marek writes, “I’ve always wanted to see a player refuse to waive his no-trade clause as the team tries to move his contact as we expect here.”
Related: Price’s Contract Could Be Traded to One of Three Teams Ahead of Bigger Move
He adds:
“There is a scenario, I think, where a player agreeing to waive would end up paying more taxes with the new team. But I don’t know how taxes work for a player who can’t play but is getting paid. Is he still taxed according to the team’s home/road sked or just where he’s living?”
Some fans and analysts have speculated that, depending on how the NHL handles taxation for players on LTIR, a trade could leave Price facing a higher tax burden in certain U.S. states compared to Quebec. Alternatively, if he were traded to a team with no state tax, could he take home more?
Will This Affect a Price Trade and What He’s Willing to Accept?
As they’ve done in the past, Montreal could place Price on LTIR, using his cap hit to create roster flexibility. But for other clubs, adding his contract could provide similar strategic value — if Price agrees to the move.
D’Amico reports that a trade is coming, but there’s no indication a deal is imminent. It will be intriguing to see if reports surface about where he could be headed and how much of a role he plays in a deal, even if he never steps foot in the city to which he’s dealt.
Perhaps trading the beloved Canadiens goaltender isn’t as straightforward as it looks on paper. Whether Price prioritizes helping Montreal or protecting his financial interests remains to be seen. Whether it actually matters or not is another storyline to watch.
Next: Maple Leafs Linked to $68M Defenseman in Trade Rumor
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 16 seconds ago
Why Tax Rules Could Complicate a Carey Price Trade
Learn about the complexities surrounding the Carey Price trade as ow taxes may play...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Scribes Suggests Oilers Could Lose Key Defenseman
Will a depth defenseman who has repeatedly proven he can elevate his game leave...
-
Featured/ 2 hours ago
Did Marner Exaggerate Fan Threats Before Leaving the Leafs?
Mitch Marner claims he needed security after playoffs, but critics say the story may...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 hours ago
Price’s Contract Could Be Traded to One of Three Teams Ahead of Bigger Move
Find out why the Canadiens are considering a Carey Price trade amid salary cap...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Insider’s Ominous Update on McDavid Has Oilers Fans Worried
NHL insider John Shannon says Connor McDavid won’t sign before the season, leaving another...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Rangers Eye Trade For Iconic Center to Pair With Panarin [Report]
Could a famous top center be the missing piece for Rangers' Panarin? Find out...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 1 day ago
Kings’ Anze Kopitar Seems Ready to Walk Away from His First Love
Find out why Anze Kopitar's last season in the NHL may mark the end...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Zach Hyman Injury Update: Good and Bad News for Oilers
Zach Hyman shares his injury update, revealing his wrist is nearly healed but his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Social Media Explodes Over Hypothetical Connor McDavid Trade Scenarios
Fans on X.com (Twitter) went wild imagining impossible Connor McDavid trade scenarios, from blockbuster...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Faces Backlash Over Panarin Contract Update
Insider updates on Artemi Panarin’s contract spark frustration as fans grow impatient waiting for...