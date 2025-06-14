Calvin Pickard Set to Start Game 5, Plus Other Oilers Changes

Calvin Pickard appears to be getting the nod for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, as he took reps in the starter’s net during the Edmonton Oilers’ morning skate on Saturday. While there were some questions about who the Oilers would go back to, the decision comes as little surprise after Pickard’s game-saving performance in Game 4. He helped the Oilers earn a dramatic overtime comeback win after going down 3-0 in the first period.

While Stuart Skinner wasn’t to blame for the first-period meltdown, the Oilers needed a motivational boost, and Pickard was it. The hope is that he gives the team the same boost in Game 5 on home ice.

Calvin Pickard is in-net to start Game 5 pic.twitter.com/PsOH8vkyoQ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 14, 2025

Pickard stopped all 22 shots he faced, becoming the first goalie in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup Final game after entering with his team down by three or more goals after the first period. The win also improved Pickard’s record to a perfect 7-0 in the 2025 playoffs. He is the first Oilers goaltender to post seven straight wins in the playoffs since Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr in 1985. Skinner and Pickard are also the first seven-game winners since Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray did something similar for the Penguins in 2017.

“All he does is win,” said MSG analyst Ken Daneyko of Pickard in these playoffs. “He played out of his mind.” The biggest save came in overtime off a Sam Bennett shot that many thought went off the post. Pickard actually got a glove on it before it hit the crossbar.

In Skinner’s defense, he had made several key stops in the first to keep the game within reach (it could have been 6-0_, but the switch to Pickard has changed the momentum of the series. With the series now tied 2-2, Edmonton has stolen home-ice advantage back from Florida. Historically, teams tied 2-2 after starting the Stanley Cup Final at home have gone on to win 77% of the time.

Calvin Pickard vs Stuart Skinner: Game 5 for Oilers

Other Game 5 Notes

Despite the Game 4 win, the Oilers have led for only 33:51 of total time in the series compared to Florida’s 149:37. To change that, they’ll need to stop getting into penalty trouble. A strong start and an early lead could be crucial in maintaining momentum throughout the game. That means they’ll likely need more from captain Connor McDavid, who hasn’t exploded on offense yet. Many believe that could change tonight, with some predicting a multi-point explosion from the superstar.

Lineup changes for Game 5 include Viktor Arvidsson likely slotting in for Kasperi Kapanen and Troy Stecher reuniting with Darnell Nurse. The latter is an interesting choice given how little Stecher played in Game 4.

Edmonton’s top line remains Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid, and Connor Brown, while Leon Draisaitl centers Vasily Podkolzin and Corey Perry.

Game 5 isn’t necessarily a must-win, but it could be the turning point in the series.

