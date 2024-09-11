Host Matthew Zator welcomed Toronto Maple Leafs writer Peter Baracchini to The Hockey Writers Roundtable to preview the upcoming NHL season. Together, they explored the key storylines, breakout stars, and players who need a bounce-back season as the Maple Leafs prepare for the 2024-25 campaign.

Some of the takeaways from that segment are worth noting.

The Defence: Will It Finally Hold Up?

Peter Baracchini identified defense as the most significant question mark for the Maple Leafs heading into the season. For years, Toronto’s defense has been inconsistent—playing well at times but falling apart in critical moments. According to Baracchini, the team has consistently ranked in the bottom half of the league in stats like goals against, shots against, and penalty kill.

If the Maple Leafs can improve their defensive play to even mid-range levels, it could make a huge difference, especially given the strength of their offense. Baracchini believes that the Maple Leafs can become a more complete team with better defense and move beyond their recent playoff disappointments.

Breakout Stars: Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann

When asked about breakout stars for the season, Baracchini picks two young players: Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann.

Baracchini predicts a big season for Knies, potentially playing in the top six alongside Auston Matthews and either Mitch Marner or William Nylander. He believes Knies could post a 30-goal, 60-point season and provide the team with the secondary star power they’ve been missing. Knies already showed flashes of brilliance in the playoffs, playing in high-pressure situations and performing well, which sets him up for a significant step forward.

Baracchini is also excited about Bobby McMann, who has progressed steadily from the ECHL to the AHL. Despite battling injuries last season, McMann impressed with 15 goals and 24 points in 56 games. Baracchini believes McMann can contribute in the middle six, providing valuable secondary scoring if he continues to develop his game.

Both players have the potential to break out, and their performances could add crucial depth to the Maple Leafs’ lineup.

Mitch Marner: Time to Bounce Back

Baracchini turns to Mitch Marner as the player who needs a bounce-back season, especially in the playoffs. While Marner has been a regular-season standout, consistently putting up 90+ points and flirting with the 100-point mark, his playoff performances have been less than stellar. Baracchini argues that while Auston Matthews and William Nylander have stepped up in the postseason, Marner has yet to deliver a series-defining performance when it matters most.

Baracchini believes Marner needs to prove he can be a dominant force in the playoffs this season. If Marner can translate his regular-season brilliance into postseason success, it could be the key to Toronto’s deeper playoff run.

Key Maple Leafs Storylines to Watch

As the Maple Leafs head into the 2024-25 season, their defense, the rise of breakout stars like Knies and McMann, and Marner’s postseason performance will be pivotal. If the Maple Leafs can balance their elite offense with improved defense and get vital contributions from emerging players, they’ll be in an excellent position to contend for a championship.

