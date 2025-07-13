Oilers’ Contract Strategy Could Go Further Than Just McDavid Deal

As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for another run at the Stanley Cup, most of the attention has rightfully been placed on Connor McDavid’s looming contract extension. When will he sign it? What will the term be? While locking up the game’s best player remains the top priority, the Oilers can’t afford to treat it as the only important deal that needs to get done.

If Edmonton wants to stay competitive beyond 2025, now is the time to consider early extensions for key pieces like goaltender Stuart Skinner and defenseman Jake Walman—players who proved their value during the team’s playoff push and could become far more expensive if left unsigned into their contract years.

Locking In the Core

With McDavid eligible for an extension, much of the Edmonton Oilers’ attention has understandably centered on securing their captain long-term. But as popular Oilers analyst and social media regular Paul Almeida recently pointed out, Edmonton’s front office would be wise to widen its focus. Early extensions for key contributors like goaltender Stuart Skinner, Walman, and defensemen Brett Kulak could help keep Edmonton’s window open and financially manageable.

Stuart Skinner: A Smart Bet?

Stuart Skinner’s contract, a three-year deal worth $7.8 million signed in 2023, expires after the 2025-26 season. There’s been chatter about moving on from trading him, but locking him in now could save the Oilers from paying a premium later.

As much as some fans like to harp on Skinner’s inconsistency, this is a solid goaltender who has gone toe-to-toe with top-tier goalies like Jake Oettinger, Sergei Bobrovsky, and other big names. In many cases, he’s outplayed them, and under new coaching, he could be primed for a big season. What if that happens and everyone who is complaining now starts singing his praises? The cost to lock him up after a big year and with a rising salary cap will be hard on the Oilers’ wallet.

Skinner’s workload and development suggest there’s still untapped upside. In fact, the smarter bet might be to gamble that he does play well, and signing him now while his value is lower makes the most sense. Extending him now could also provide Edmonton with trade flexibility down the line. If it doesn’t pan out and the Oilers are wise about no-move or no-trade clauses, he could be traded.

Jake Walman: He’s Poised to Put Up Expensive Numbers

Few deadline acquisitions (sans Brad Marchand) paid off this season as well as Jake Walman. Touted for his offensive ability, Walman brought much more to the Oilers’ blue line. He excelled during the playoffs, hitting, annoying the opposition, penalty kill, and blocking shots. This is a strong defenseman who the Oilers are excited they only have to pay $3.4 million for next season.

Walman could be Edmonton’s go-to replacement should Evan Bouchard miss time. At the very worst, if signed to a three-year deal, he’s Bouchard’s backup for four years. His puck-moving, passing, and attacking-zone poise are second only to Bouchard’s on the roster.

With comparables like Brandon Montour and Noah Hanifin earning around $7 million, Edmonton might be lucky to get him in at that number. Remember, as the cap increases and defensemen who produce points are paid exceptionally well, Walman’s next deal will be pricey. If the Oilers want Walman around long-term, the time to act might be now.

Beat the Salary Cap Projections

With the cap projected to hit $103.5 million and only shoot up from there, early extensions offer Edmonton a way to manage rising salaries without gutting its core. There is some risk in signing players if they don’t pan out. However, wise deals that give Edmonton some flexibility and commitments that appeal to the players could get these names in at bargain deals.

It’s key to remember that McDavid’s number is one that will have to be worked around. The more the Oilers can save today, the better off they’ll be.

